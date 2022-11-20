Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Officers sustain minor injuries after finding domestic violence suspect in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in southern Utah after a domestic-related incident that led to a multi-agency search and two officers sustaining minor injuries. The investigation began on Nov. 15 on 540 North in St. George. A woman had called officers and said her husband, 34-year-old Austin Sharette, was arguing and "had been acting strange."
Shelter-in-place issued amid St. George domestic violence investigation
A man out of St. George is facing multiple charges after police say he fled from a domestic violence situation, prompting a shelter-in-place and injuring two officers.
Major waterline break causes road closures in St. George
Both northbound and southbound directions of Mall Drive between 110 South and 170 South in St. George are reportedly closed.
ksl.com
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child
HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Ready To Get Lit
You may have had fun trying to navigate through downtown Cedar City Monday morning. Main street from 200 North to Center Street (or University Boulevard if you prefer) was closed for several hours and then Center St. / University Blvd was also closed for a time. Crews were busy getting the Christmas lights up above the streets of downtown. So when do the lights come on?
sunnewsdaily.com
OPINION | Top 3 local restaurants you need to eat at in St. George
There’s nothing like getting good quality food while also supporting a local business. After living in St. George for almost three years, I have been to an array of incredible, local restaurants in the city, but I definitely have my favorites. St. George is a hub for local restaurants....
suunews.net
Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23
The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
