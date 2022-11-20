NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
09-10-26-30-35
(nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
Lucky For Life
19-24-35-43-47, Lucky Ball: 5
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-8-7, Fireball: 6
(three, eight, seven; Fireball: six)
Pick 3 Evening
2-7-8, Fireball: 8
(two, seven, eight; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Day
8-5-8-1, Fireball:
(eight, five, eight, one; Fireball: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
7-5-5-9, Fireball: 5
(seven, five, five, nine; Fireball: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
