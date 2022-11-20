Read full article on original website
Related
NME
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Publishing Drive Warner Music Revenue Growth
Warner Music Group, home to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Bruno Mars, reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and net income Tuesday, with its music publishing unit growing revenue 23.9 percent. The music major said that top sellers in its recorded music unit in the latest period included Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa and Lizzo.More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Gough on 'Andor,' Googling Tony Gilroy and What Ever Happened to That 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff PilotTrevor Noah on Breaking Out of Politics With His New Special and Why Stand-Up Is the "Last Thing" He Wants to DoRoku Enlists Village...
Watch: RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in 'identity film' video
K-pop star RM shared an "identity film" for his forthcoming solo album, "Indigo."
Watch Wizkid Bring Celebratory ‘Money & Love‘ to ’Fallon’
Fresh off his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert, Wizkid appeared on a much-smaller stage Friday as the Nigerian star performed his single “Money & Love” on The Tonight Show. The track appears on Wizkid’s latest LP More Love, Less Ego, which arrived earlier this month. “These are soulful, uplifting songs by Afrobeats’ top artist. He’s all about dropping heat, even as he continues to evolve,” Rolling Stone wrote of the LP, the follow-up to his 2020 breakout Made in Lagos. Earlier this week, Wizkid became just the second Nigerian artist to headline at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with the singer selling...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music
If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson. Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album. More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs Ratings As Producers Explain Axed Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has mocked the American Music Awards’ ratings after his Michael Jackson tribute was canceled at the last minute. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (November 21) to share a news story that stated the 2022 AMAs saw a major dip in viewers compared last year, while adding his own face palm emoji.
AOL Corp
Rosalía and Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro Discuss Their Relationship at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Red hot romance on the red carpet! Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro lit up the night as the cute couple walked the carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The pair cuddled up together as they posed for photos outside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday before they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureJID And Imagine Dragons Perform "Bones" And "Enemy" At 2022 AMAsKodak...
Miley Cyrus Has New Music With 'Bangerz' Producer Coming Soon
New music from Miley Cyrus is coming very soon.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
Metallica to Stream ‘Helping Hands’ Concert on Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Paramount+ today announced that Metallica’s “Helping Hands” concert, which benefits the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique set from Metallica. The concert will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Saturday, Dec. 17, Australia on Sunday, Dec. 18, and...
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
2022 American Music Awards Predictions: Favorite K-pop Artist
Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet's predictions for Favorite K-pop Artist at the upcoming 2022 American Music Awards, which will take place on Nov. 20.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Comments / 0