High School Assistant Football Coach Sentenced to More Than 9 Years in Prison for Hiding Camera in Girls’ Locker Room

By Alberto Luperon
 3 days ago
Louis Bailey
2d ago

that's nice & all that, but we have some murders ( vehicular homicides mostly) that doesn't get that much time, I guess a peeping Tom gets more time than a murderer of your loved ones 🤔

palsifar
2d ago

Coaches, priests, GOP politicians, Florida hotels and Baptist and Mormon ministers ... Tell me again how it's Drag Queens that are the threat to children 😒😒😒

Steve
2d ago

Why go through the hassle of hiding a camera. Just identify and you can stand there

