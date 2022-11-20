Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio beats Bowling Green 38-14 to win MAC East
Ohio is headed to Detroit. It crushed Bowling Green 38-14 Tuesday in the regular season finale to clinch the Mid-American Conference East Division and earn a spot in the MAC Championship game against Toledo. With quarterback Kurtis Rourke out for the season with a knee injury, it was up to...
thepostathens.com
Football: CJ Harris leads Ohio in first career start
C.J. Harris didn’t have a start or a touchdown in his collegiate career until last week against Ball State. However, you would never guess that just by watching him Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore played like he’d been in command all season, guiding Ohio to a 38-14 win over...
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio's season comes to an end against Buffalo
Ohio (19-11, 13-6 Mid-American Conference) had a storied and successful season, but it is now over after a loss in the first round of the MAC Tournament to Buffalo (19-12, 11-8 MAC). Because of the MAC’s depth, the Bobcats knew they would take on a difficult opponent in the first...
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Ohio loses to Michigan 70-66 in overtime
Dwight Wilson III shocked the Crisler Center after he tied Ohio’s game against Michigan on a rebounded full-court pass. The quick-witted move was reminiscent of Ohio’s 2012 upset over Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. However, Ohio didn’t repeat history on Sunday, and it lost to Michigan 70-66 in overtime.
thepostathens.com
Wrestling: Ohio has strong showing at Navy Classic
Ohio made quite the impact in the 44th iteration of the Navy Classic. Not only did Alec Hagan take home the title in the 149 weight class, but the team placed seventh overall. Ohio put an early stamp on the season against some of the top programs in the country as well as some familiar foes.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Get to know Aidan Hadaway
Aidan Hadaway is one of Ohio’s many incoming freshmen for the 2022 season. After a successful high school and Amateur Athletic Union career in Georgia, Hadaway had offers from Georgia and Belmont, but chose to play at Ohio. The 6-foot-8 forward has played 27 minutes through three games for...
rockytopinsider.com
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
thepostathens.com
Night Court: Getting to know Kent "Kento" Lankos
Hosted by Junior Cole Patterson and Senior Jensen Knecht, Night Court is a podcast that explores student life at Ohio University beyond the classroom, with interviews from local personalities and fan-favorites. On this episode of Night Court, Jensen and Cole sat down with a well known Athens personality known as...
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
visitmysmokies.com
Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark: Home to the Largest Tubing Hill in Tennessee
Are you ready to experience the thrills of the largest snow tubing hill in Tennessee? Plan a visit to Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark in Pigeon Forge! This exciting attraction features 8 snow tubing lanes that are covered in REAL snow, plus 3 summer tubing lanes and more fun. We’ve gathered all the details on tubing in Pigeon Forge at Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark!
insideofknoxville.com
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
thepostathens.com
National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza remains under construction
The construction of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or NPHC, Plaza, which will honor historically African American fraternities and sororities, is close to completion, although there is no set reveal date. According to a university news release, the plaza’s goal is to provide inclusivity and increase visibility and continued support to...
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
thebig1063.com
Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee
UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
