ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio beats Bowling Green 38-14 to win MAC East

Ohio is headed to Detroit. It crushed Bowling Green 38-14 Tuesday in the regular season finale to clinch the Mid-American Conference East Division and earn a spot in the MAC Championship game against Toledo. With quarterback Kurtis Rourke out for the season with a knee injury, it was up to...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Football: CJ Harris leads Ohio in first career start

C.J. Harris didn’t have a start or a touchdown in his collegiate career until last week against Ball State. However, you would never guess that just by watching him Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore played like he’d been in command all season, guiding Ohio to a 38-14 win over...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio's season comes to an end against Buffalo

Ohio (19-11, 13-6 Mid-American Conference) had a storied and successful season, but it is now over after a loss in the first round of the MAC Tournament to Buffalo (19-12, 11-8 MAC). Because of the MAC’s depth, the Bobcats knew they would take on a difficult opponent in the first...
BUFFALO, NY
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Ohio loses to Michigan 70-66 in overtime

Dwight Wilson III shocked the Crisler Center after he tied Ohio’s game against Michigan on a rebounded full-court pass. The quick-witted move was reminiscent of Ohio’s 2012 upset over Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. However, Ohio didn’t repeat history on Sunday, and it lost to Michigan 70-66 in overtime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thepostathens.com

Wrestling: Ohio has strong showing at Navy Classic

Ohio made quite the impact in the 44th iteration of the Navy Classic. Not only did Alec Hagan take home the title in the 149 weight class, but the team placed seventh overall. Ohio put an early stamp on the season against some of the top programs in the country as well as some familiar foes.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Get to know Aidan Hadaway

Aidan Hadaway is one of Ohio’s many incoming freshmen for the 2022 season. After a successful high school and Amateur Athletic Union career in Georgia, Hadaway had offers from Georgia and Belmont, but chose to play at Ohio. The 6-foot-8 forward has played 27 minutes through three games for...
ATHENS, OH
rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thepostathens.com

Night Court: Getting to know Kent "Kento" Lankos

Hosted by Junior Cole Patterson and Senior Jensen Knecht, Night Court is a podcast that explores student life at Ohio University beyond the classroom, with interviews from local personalities and fan-favorites. On this episode of Night Court, Jensen and Cole sat down with a well known Athens personality known as...
ATHENS, OH
visitmysmokies.com

Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark: Home to the Largest Tubing Hill in Tennessee

Are you ready to experience the thrills of the largest snow tubing hill in Tennessee? Plan a visit to Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark in Pigeon Forge! This exciting attraction features 8 snow tubing lanes that are covered in REAL snow, plus 3 summer tubing lanes and more fun. We’ve gathered all the details on tubing in Pigeon Forge at Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark!
PIGEON FORGE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thepostathens.com

National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza remains under construction

The construction of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or NPHC, Plaza, which will honor historically African American fraternities and sororities, is close to completion, although there is no set reveal date. According to a university news release, the plaza’s goal is to provide inclusivity and increase visibility and continued support to...
ATHENS, OH
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
thebig1063.com

Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee

UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy