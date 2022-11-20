Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pickaway County responded to a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon. The fire was located in the 13000 block of Route 23 just north of South Bloomfield. According to initial reports, the fire was originally located in a shed but quickly...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Community gives blood in honor of wounded Ross Co. deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Residents, first responders, and members of the region’s law enforcement community stood in line to give blood today. The drive, in honor of wounded Ross County hero Sgt. Eric Kocheran was deemed a success. The high turnout prompted the American Red Cross to extend the drive for a second day.
Ross County residents donate blood in honor of deputy seriously injured in shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — It's been several days since Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot while on duty. It happened right outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office when 42- year-old Nicholas Mitchell approached a door and exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Kocheran. Mitchell died from his injuries, but Sgt. Kocheran is...
WSYX ABC6
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews battle a large brush fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Harris Station Road. Several departments were called to the area to help each other put out the fire. According to reports from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
One dead in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from visible injuries, according to CPD. He […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide in Portsmouth. In the early morning hours of Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Frank N Steins Bar at 707 Chillicothe Street. Upon arrival, reports say, officers located...
One critical after shooting in Hilltop section
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
NBC4 Columbus
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, …. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, several fire departments responded to the 12000 block of Route 124 for a fully engulfed structure fire early this morning. The call came in shortly before 5 a.m. Because of the fire, the Western Pike Local School District operated on a...
sciotopost.com
Free Thanksgiving Meal in Circleville
Circleville – A free thanksgiving meal is being offered for people who need it right here in Circleville. Annually the local St Josephs Church opens its doors to give away a hot meal for people who need it on Thanksgiving. The event will be Carried out or Delivery at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena provides more than 1,300 coats to area students
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Faced with an early onset of winter-like temperatures across the region, more than 1,300 students from preschool through high school will begin their Thanksgiving breaks this week better protected from the cold thanks to those who contributed to the Adena Health Foundation’s Coats for Kids campaign.
Comments / 1