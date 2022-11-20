ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “All or Nothing Midday” game were:

01-02-04-05-06-08-14-18-19-20-21

(one, two, four, five, six, eight, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Related
Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%. The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with Kobe Elvis looking to drive, but Max Klesmit blocked Elvis’ runner out of bounds with 2 seconds left and 1 on the shot clock. The Flyers inbounded the ball to Elvis for a catch-and-pull shot from the right wing, but he couldn’t get it off in time for the shot-clock violation. The Badgers ended it with Tyler Wahl’s long heave to Klesmit at midcourt for a catch that killed the clock.
MADISON, WI
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed through only the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games of his second season with New York. Reaves has played in 869 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers. He was with the Golden Knights during their inaugural season in 2017-18 when the reached the Stanley Cup Final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four games, been hit by myriad of injuries and are now dealing with the fallout of losing assistant coach Sean Kugler, who was fired after an alleged incident in Mexico City the night before the team’s embarrassing 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The popular 56-year-old Kugler — who was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator — had been with the team since 2019. ESPN reported Kugler’s dismissal came after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday night. He was sent home by the team before Monday’s game. The Cardinals have not elaborated on why Kugler was dismissed.
State: New York's first pot crop jeopardized by court fight

Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries, which will become the only places in the state where recreational marijuana is sold legally. The state, though, has had to delay plans to authorize scores more dispensaries because of a legal battle over its licensing criteria. U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany blocked the state from issuing licenses in Brooklyn and swaths of upstate New York after a company owned by a Michigan resident challenged a requirement that applicants demonstrate “a significant presence in New York state.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster. Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with the Rams, who chose him in the third round in 2019. Henderson started 28 games, including seven this season, and played extensively in the Los Angeles backfield whenever he was injury-free during his career. Henderson played just four snaps in last week’s loss at New Orleans. Rams coach Sean McVay said Henderson had a minor knee injury, citing it as the reason he barely played. But Henderson is in the final year of his rookie contract before free agency, and the Rams were moving on before the final seven games of what’s looking like a lost season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession

PHOENIX (AP) — Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. However, defeated Republican Kari Lake has not conceded and has worked since the election to draw attention to voters who say they were affected by a problem with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” Ducey said in a statement. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.” Ducey called to congratulate Hobbs the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets called the race, but he had not made a public statement about the outcome before Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa, the state’s most populous county, finished counting the last remaining ballots and the state attorney general demanded that officials there explain Election Day problems some voters experienced. Arizona voters elected a Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, and gave Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly a full six-year term in office. But the race...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Plea hearing scheduled in 'Gasland' drilling pollution case

MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on Tuesday, according to online court records. Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged in June 2020 with 15 criminal counts after a grand jury investigation found the company drilled faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities. Dimock drew national notoriety after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the Emmy Award-winning 2010 documentary “Gasland,” one of the most notorious pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. The tiny crossroads in northeastern Pennsylvania is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the New York state line.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Ana winds to bring fire danger to Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gusty, dry and warm Santa Ana winds will bring critical fire weather conditions to Southern California through the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters said Wednesday. The winds, produced by high pressure building in the Great Basin, were forecast to strengthen Wednesday night and peak on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Relative humidity levels will be critically low, ranging from 5% to 15%. Red flag warnings of fire danger were issued for Thursday along the Malibu coastal strip and in adjacent mountains. “Winds will really ramp up after midnight and peak through Thursday morning with gusts peaking in the 40 to 55 mph (64-88 kph) range, with potentially damaging gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph) for adjacent mountains and valleys of western Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties,” the weather service said.
SANTA ANA, CA
