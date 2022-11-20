ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0

The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud Make it 4-1 for France vs. Australia

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France is looking like defending World Cup champions. After conceding an early goal in the ninth minute against Australia, Les Bleus responded in a strong way with Adrien Rabiot's...
Reuters

Australia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia will set out a new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, after a review of mining standards following Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High

Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Scotland Cannot Hold an Independence Referendum Without UK Government Approval, Top Court Rules

LONDON — The U.K.'s Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Scottish government it cannot hold a fresh independence referendum without the U.K. government's consent. Supreme Court President Lord Reed said in broadcast remarks that the Scottish Parliament did not have the power to legislate on matters reserved to the U.K. Parliament, including the union.

