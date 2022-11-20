Read full article on original website
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
Soccer-Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan for their World Cup Group E on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued.
‘We believe in open dialogue’: Australian government continues talks with Qatar at World Cup
The federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, says the Australian government has opted to engage with rather than snub Qatar over its controversy-plagued World Cup
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud Make it 4-1 for France vs. Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France is looking like defending World Cup champions. After conceding an early goal in the ninth minute against Australia, Les Bleus responded in a strong way with Adrien Rabiot's...
Australia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage
MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia will set out a new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, after a review of mining standards following Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday.
Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High
Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
Cristiano Ronaldo suspended 2 games for 'improper' conduct in April match
The English Football Association announced Wednesday that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended two games after slapping a fan's phone out of his hand after an April match.
Treasury Department Releases Guidelines for Russian Oil Transport Ahead of Planned Price Cap
The Treasury Department released new guidance on the legal seaborne transport of Russian oil for U.S. service providers ahead of a Dec. 5 price cap. The guidance was issued along with similar policies from the "Price Gap Coalition" countries. That so-called Price Gap Coalition is aiming to deprive Russia of...
China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Scotland Cannot Hold an Independence Referendum Without UK Government Approval, Top Court Rules
LONDON — The U.K.'s Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Scottish government it cannot hold a fresh independence referendum without the U.K. government's consent. Supreme Court President Lord Reed said in broadcast remarks that the Scottish Parliament did not have the power to legislate on matters reserved to the U.K. Parliament, including the union.
