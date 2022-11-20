Witness: Shooter at gay club showed 'no hesitation'. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A witness to a shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub says the suspect showed “no hesitation” when entering Club Q and opening fire. Deanne VanScyoc says the shooter wearing body armor moved in a crouch through the club with a rifle at eye-level, firing at people gathered at the bar then spraying a dance floor with bullets. Authorities say five people were killed and 17 injured by gunfire in the weekend rampage at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. The suspect was ordered to be held without bail during an initial court appearance Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO