Colorado Springs, CO

AP News Summary at 5:55 p.m. EST

Witness: Shooter at gay club showed 'no hesitation'. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A witness to a shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub says the suspect showed “no hesitation” when entering Club Q and opening fire. Deanne VanScyoc says the shooter wearing body armor moved in a crouch through the club with a rifle at eye-level, firing at people gathered at the bar then spraying a dance floor with bullets. Authorities say five people were killed and 17 injured by gunfire in the weekend rampage at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. The suspect was ordered to be held without bail during an initial court appearance Wednesday.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect held without bail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance Wednesday as the suspect sat slumped over in a chair. Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

