norwoodnews.org
Allerton: Man Shot in Head at Close Range at Gas Station
Police from the 49th Precinct said a man was shot in the head at close range at a gas station in the Allerton section of The Bronx on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. A police spokesperson said an unidentified man, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and mask approached [inaudible] gas station, located at Astor Avenue and Boston Road at 7.07 p.m. and knocked on the door.
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Parkway: Medical Examiner Rules August Death of Two People a Murder-Suicide
The City’s medical examiner has ruled the death of two people on Aug. 6 in the Pelham Parkway section of The Bronx as a murder-suicide. On Saturday, Aug. 6, at around 9.10 a.m., police from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an aided individual in front of 720 Pelham Parkway South.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
norwoodnews.org
Laconia: Man, 63, and Man, 46, Robbed at Gunpoint
THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help locating the five people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought in connection to a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, just west of Williamsbridge on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2022. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
NBC New York
Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police
A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
NBC New York
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops
BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx “Mac Ballers” Gang Member Charged with 2013 Murder of Rasheed Barton
Bronx man, Lamar Williams, 31, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 17, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder with a firearm, in relation to the murder of Rasheed Barton on August 11, 2013, in the Soundview section of The Bronx. The news was announced on Thursday by...
MOTHER & SON STRUCK BY CAR IN QUEENS: Driver, 21, hits woman and boy, 8
A 21-year-old male driver was making a left turn when he struck the 34-year-old woman and her son at 14th Avenue and College Point Boulevard in College Point.
CBS News
FDNY on scene of fire at Bronx house of worship
A fire broke out at a house of worship in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
Man, 73, fatally struck by turning truck on SI
A 73-year-old man was fatally struck as he crossed a Staten Island street Monday afternoon.
Driver loses control, crashes into cars after being shot in the Bronx
An investigation is underway after a man inside a car was shot in the back before driving off and crashing into multiple vehicles Monday night.
Robbers threaten man with knife, gun after breaking into Brooklyn home, police say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group broke into a 21-year-old man’s Brooklyn home and stole several valuable items earlier this month, police said Monday. The suspects entered the victim’s residence near Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Nov. 2 at around 4 a.m. and threatened him with a knife and gun, police said. […]
Armed thieves steal BMW in Queens, crash into accomplices trying to escape cops
Armed carjackers stole a BMW and then crashed into a Mercedes with their accomplices inside while attempting to flee police overnight Tuesday in Jamaica Hills.
