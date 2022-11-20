ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Man Shot in Head at Close Range at Gas Station

Police from the 49th Precinct said a man was shot in the head at close range at a gas station in the Allerton section of The Bronx on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. A police spokesperson said an unidentified man, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and mask approached [inaudible] gas station, located at Astor Avenue and Boston Road at 7.07 p.m. and knocked on the door.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Laconia: Man, 63, and Man, 46, Robbed at Gunpoint

THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help locating the five people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought in connection to a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, just west of Williamsbridge on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2022. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police

A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

