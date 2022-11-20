ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

New charges in connection with Burlington murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
BURLINGTON, VT
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigate report of multiple gunshots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. Police say the received a report that multiple gunshots were fired on Tuesday morning around 3:42 a.m. in the area of Union Street in Springfield. When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
BURLINGTON, VT
flackbroadcasting.com

Cold Brook resident accused of felony assault, State Police say

FAIRFIELD- A local resident is accused of a felony offense in the wake of an assault investigation over the weekend, authorities say. Gino R. Erb, 29, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Erb is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause serious physical injury).
COLD BROOK, NY
WKTV

Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man charged with Threat of Mass Harm released on NYS Bail Reform Laws

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th. On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police searching for missing Montgomery County teen

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WKTV

2 suspects arrested following Bleecker Street shooting

Two suspects in a robbery-turned-shooting on Bleecker Street last week are facing multiple charges. 2 suspects charged following robbery-turned-shooting in Utica. Two suspects have been charged in a robbery turned shooting in Utica earlier this month that left a man paralyzed.
UTICA, NY

