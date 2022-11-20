Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema...
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
Truck crashes into wall at Crossgates Mall
A truck crashed into Crossgates Mall Tuesday evening.
Off-Duty Deputy From Vermont Shot By Police In Saratoga Springs (Video)
A Vermont sheriff’s deputy survived being shot multiple times by police following an early-morning shootout in upstate New York. The incident, which was captured on officer-worn body camera footage, happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in Saratoga County, near Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. Police...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
WRGB
NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
WRGB
Two injured in gas explosion in Glens Falls, transported by helicopter to burn units
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Two people have been injured at a facility in Glens Falls following a reported gas explosion. According to a spokesperson with the city, Police say a helicopter has been brought in to bring two out of the area to be treated for burns. We're...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate report of multiple gunshots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. Police say the received a report that multiple gunshots were fired on Tuesday morning around 3:42 a.m. in the area of Union Street in Springfield. When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that...
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
Troy felon charged after car chase for alleged ammunition possession
A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
flackbroadcasting.com
Cold Brook resident accused of felony assault, State Police say
FAIRFIELD- A local resident is accused of a felony offense in the wake of an assault investigation over the weekend, authorities say. Gino R. Erb, 29, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Erb is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause serious physical injury).
WKTV
Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
cnyhomepage.com
Man charged with Threat of Mass Harm released on NYS Bail Reform Laws
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th. On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with...
NEWS10 ABC
Police searching for missing Montgomery County teen
GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
WKTV
2 suspects arrested following Bleecker Street shooting
Two suspects in a robbery-turned-shooting on Bleecker Street last week are facing multiple charges. 2 suspects charged following robbery-turned-shooting in Utica. Two suspects have been charged in a robbery turned shooting in Utica earlier this month that left a man paralyzed.
