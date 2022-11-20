ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.
NEW YORK STATE
Isaiah Likely out for Ravens, DeSean Jackson elevated

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens elevated receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad and ruled tight end Isaiah Likely out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville. The Ravens also elevated linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad and signed defensive back Daryl Worley to the active roster...
BALTIMORE, MD
Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading...
NASHVILLE, TN
James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James picked the perfect time for his best offensive output of the season. James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Giants, Daboll now must weather adversity to make playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are on their first losing streak under coach Brian Daboll and their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 have taken a hit. A couple of weeks ago, the Giants were in the driver's seat for...
NEW YORK STATE
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors' offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Islanders score 3 times in 3rd, beat Flyers 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory. The teams will complete the home-and-home set in Philadelphia on Tuesday...
ELMONT, NY

