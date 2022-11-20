Read full article on original website
NWFD and PCSD respond to vehicle that crashed into wall
Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) were on the scene of an accident.
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Valencia around noon. The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
TPD: Suspected purse snatcher broke 78-year-old woman's arm
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who they say 'threw down' a 78-year-old woman at the Wal-mart at 9260 S. Houghton Rd. before stealing her purse.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. According to the officials, a man was struck by a vehicle while he was at the intersection.
TPD investigates serious crash near Valencia Road
The Tucson Police Department responded to a single-car crash near Valencia involving serious injuries. The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday.
ABC 15 News
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County
STANFIELD, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night. Officials say they received a call around 9 p.m. from a child at a home in Stanfield who said a family member had been shot by her husband.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for rest of Thanksgiving weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A quiet weather pattern will continue across all of Arizona for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In the Tucson area, highs will be in the low 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a very light wind. We’ll be 2-4 degrees...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
KTAR.com
Tucson couple sentenced to 5 years in prison for stealing $5 million from investors
PHOENIX — An Arizona couple was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release last week after being found guilty on charges related to scheming investors of their software company in April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced. Michael, 73, and Betsy...
allaboutarizonanews.com
24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling
On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
KOLD-TV
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed another man and a teenager at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.
KOLD-TV
Local restaurant brings new meaning to “free-range turkey” on Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a non-traditional Thanksgiving for a local restaurant in Tucson! Govinda’s has been hosting a unique holiday celebration for the last 20 years. Rather than having the turkey on the plates, he was roaming around the restaurant! His name is Mukti, and...
