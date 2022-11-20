Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1.
Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina. Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said.
Belgium spoils Canada's World Cup return with 1-0 win
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup on Wednesday, spoiling the North American team's return to the tournament after 36 years. The Canadians have yet to...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against. Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government's continued crackdown on protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Hassan Asgari, Alireza...
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
Britcher, Sweeney giving women's doubles luge a try for US
Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney have been USA Luge teammates for years. They’ve traveled together, they’ve competed together, they’ve gone to the Olympics together, they’ve stood on World Cup podiums together. Being on a sled together was not part of the plan.
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian rocket struck the maternity wing of a hospital in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing a newborn boy and critically injuring a doctor. The overnight explosion left the small-town hospital a crumbled mess of bricks, scattering medical supplies across the small compound. It was...
Report: Norway sentences Russian for flying drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, local media said. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian...
Nuclear threat is ever present
Christmas will soon be upon us, the season of peace and joy. Yet, there have been about 11,000 wars in recorded history with a mere 8% being without a war during any particular year. 2022 was not one of them, with Ukraine and Russia at the forefront. When people’s lives...
Zimbabwe's imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an...
