Mahatma Ghandi has said that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” The holiday season is a great reminder that even in the midst of our busy lives, there is always time to come together and give back, and our city is known for being a giving community that looks out for one another. Whether it’s helping your local food pantry, or handing out warm meals to those in need, an opportunity to volunteer is closer than you may think.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO