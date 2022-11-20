Read full article on original website
‘Little Gems’ art exhibit coming to SCAA Gallery
A new exhibit at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Newhall offers “affordable little works of art, small paintings under 12 inches,” the reason it’s called “Little Gems,” according to Olga Kaczmar. Kaczmar, who has a piece of art in the show that’s now...
Encore Chorale offers free holiday concert
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is scheduled to host a free holiday concert Dec. 3 featuring holiday songs with live musical accompaniment. The Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita concert, conducted by Alex Nizzoli, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m....
Cameron Smyth | Embrace the Spirit of Giving Back by Volunteering This Holiday Season
Mahatma Ghandi has said that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” The holiday season is a great reminder that even in the midst of our busy lives, there is always time to come together and give back, and our city is known for being a giving community that looks out for one another. Whether it’s helping your local food pantry, or handing out warm meals to those in need, an opportunity to volunteer is closer than you may think.
Santa Clarita returns to its Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones. The city of Santa Clarita hosted...
Zonta launches Red Dress project
“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique
Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
‘Share the Love’ fundraiser benefits WiSH Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation held a fundraising event titled “Share the Love” at Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday night. The 21-and-over event featured music, dancing, food and spirits for attendees to indulge in. Amy Daniels, Wish Foundation executive director, said the goal of the event was to support WiSH’s programs that promote wellness in local schools.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Thousands Join To ‘Light Up Main Street’ In Santa Clarita
Thousands of residents braced the cold Saturday night and took to the streets of Downtown Newhall to take part in the festivities of “Light Up Main Street.” Mayor Laurene Weste, joined by other city council members, flipped the switch to light up Main Street as well as the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the ...
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
Duane Smith | ‘Always Watch for Pedestrians’
“Duane, why don’t you go play on the freeway….” I heard this countless times from my father growing up, and with good reason. In my youth, I knowingly, and at times purposely, drove my parents nuts! And whenever my dad reached his limit, he’d often tell me to “go play on the freeway.” This, I knew, be it off color, was a term of endearment.
Family Promise announces board update
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board of directors. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic
Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment. “Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street. Cheers and applause...
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
Art installation due at Prime Desert Woodlands
LANCASTER — The Prime Desert Woodland Preserve will get an augmented reality public art installation by artist Nancy Baker Cahill, next summer. The Lancaster City Council, on Nov. 8, approved the public art installation and authorized $125,000 from the city’s Capital Improvement Budget to go toward the project.
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
Santa Clarita approves $3.3 million design contract for sports complex
The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property. According to the agenda item, the scope of the work for this design...
Salvation Army SCV kicks off Red Kettle campaign
Anonymous donor starts the giving season with $10,000 donation. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Saturday. Capt. Rafael Viana was joined by board members and elected officials, including the Santa Clarita City Council and U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia. The campaign kicked off with a $10,000 check donated by an anonymous community member.
