Salinas, CA

NBC Bay Area

Plea Deal Reached in Santa Cruz Teen Fentanyl Case

After a year of pleading not guilty to 16 felony counts including sex crimes against multiple minors and providing them drugs, 24-year-old Michael Russell, originally from San Jose, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday. Russell, who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, is now pleading no contest to seven similar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

truecrimedaily

California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 16, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Possession of drugs on El Camino Real. 10:18 a.m. Attempted murder and domestic violence on Cardona Cr. 4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elm Av. Nov. 2. 9:03 a.m. Civil matter (neighbor dispute) on 12th St. 9:48 a.m. Mental Health...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

KION News Channel 5/46

Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Police shared with KION that one man is dead after a stabbing took place on Cedar and Church Streets early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a fight. Officers located the male victim on the ground and determined he sustained at The post Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman appears in Oakland court after 20 years as fugitive, extradition from Singapore

OAKLAND -- A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000 along with her father, Richard Chen, 87. Each pleaded guilty to mail fraud in October 2001 but failed to appear at their sentencing hearings in May 2002. Twenty years later, authorities in Singapore alerted U.S. authorities that they had located the Chens there and had arrested them. The...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Reports of Animal Cruelty in Gilroy Have Pet Owners on High Alert

Shocking reports of animal cruelty in the South Bay have families fearing for their pets and children. Several Gilroy residents and police said they’ve been finding burnt animals, both domestic and wild. One woman said her son’s kitten was so badly tortured, they had to put her down.
