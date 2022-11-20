Two pedestrians killed in separate weekend crashes

Two pedestrians died in separate crashes on the same highway in Greenville County over the weekend. The first crash happened around 7 PM on White Horse Road and West Marion Road, just west of Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was crossing White Horse Rd when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene, making it a fatal hit and run. That crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol's MAIT Team. No arrests have been announced and the victim has not yet been identified.

The 2nd fatal collision happened about 30 minutes later on White Horse Road and Saluda Lake Road about 2 miles west of Greenville. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell of the Highway Patrol says, a pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a Mercedes. No charges have been announced in the crash and the victim in that crash has not been identified as of this time.