New York City, NY

Comments / 14

Billy P
3d ago

willing to protect some people and all criminals which means if your not in one of those protected classes you get to be the victim who gets no justice.

Reply(1)
14
Frank White
2d ago

I was brought up not to hate or even use the word hate because it was a sin. Now it’s the biggest crime of the land. Our courts and police release thieves and violent offenders after processing. Haters get to stay in jail

Reply
3
Boko Maynard
2d ago

So NY will arrest you for potential hate crime, does that also include potential hate speech, do you get a potential jail term? Used to have to commit a crime not just think about it, gives the Gov't a lot of leeway doesn't it?

Reply
2
 

syracuse.com

The strange intersection of gun rights and legal weed in New York State

As cannabis legalization hits major milestones in New York, state residents will soon enjoy increased access to legal marijuana; but in doing so, they could decrease their access to legally possess firearms. The state Office of Cannabis Management this week generated excitement among weed users and legalization proponents when it...
OREGON STATE
CBS New York

Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

New York governor signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is taking a first-in-the-nation step to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining, under legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Tuesday. The measure comes amid growing scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry following this month’s collapse of the FTX exchange. But New...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

2 arrested at Penn Station in probe of threat to Jewish community

Two men with access to weapons were arrested at New York City's Penn Station early Saturday in connection with a probe of threats to the Jewish community, authorities said. Searches of the suspects, their belongings, and a residence turned up a Glock semiautomatic handgun, a large hunting knife, and a swastika armband, two senior law enforcement sources said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theislandnow.com

Lavine Calls For Police Probe After Alleged Corruption Case

State Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) has requested that the county Legislature’s Public Safety Committee look into corruption claims within the Nassau County Police Department after a detective allegedly accepted money in an illegal Mafia operation. Lavine tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to Richard Nicolello (R-New...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Declares War on Polio

The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NBC New York

Stonewall Hosts Rally, NY Ups Police Presence After Gay Nightclub Shooting

New York is stepping up its police presence and rallying for against guns in the wake of a deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured, when a gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs shortly before midnight Saturday and opened fire, local officials said. The 22-year-old accused shooter has been arrested.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WGAU

Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
