Doc Talk Podcast: Have the Huskers Improved at All?

Taking stock of the team under Joseph and under Frost

Are the Huskers any better with Mickey Joseph as the interim head football coach than when Scott Frost was leading the team earlier in the year?

Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss this topic on the latest episode of the Doc Talk podcast presented by BetFred Sports . Why are we talking about it? Our friend Scott Spreitzer who joins us every Wednesday for "Behind The Point Spread" , says Nebraska is worse in his power rankings now than before Mickey took over. Of course, many factors go into these power rankings, but with a 3-8 record, there's no hiding the fact that Nebraska ain't that good.

The Huskers have one last game to show things are getting better for the next head coach, whoever that might be. But, the truth is, a win over Iowa would help heal some of the deep wounds that have been cut over this season.

The showdown with the Hawkeyes is turning into quite a rivalry game. Fans don't care much for each other. Nebraska hasn't beaten Iowa since Bo Pelini was the head coach. The Huskers can keep Iowa out of the Big Ten championship game this year. This has the potential to be a Black Friday that gives us the drama of college football that we crave.

Betfred Sports presents the Doc Talk Podcast. Never miss a bet with Betfred Sports. Register right now! If you are in Arizona, Colorado, or Iowa, enter the PROMO CODE: DOCTALK , and you will get a free $20 bet . There are various betting types, including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlay cards, teasers, and more. Promotions and Bonuses exclusively for online bettors. Variation of deposit methods with secure withdrawals. Betfred Sports App is active in the following ways:

Arizona-Get up to a $500 risk-free bet

Colorado-Get up to a $500 risk-free bet

Iowa-Bet $50 and get up to $250 free bets

Pennsylvania through the Wind Creek Casino App

Now Open in Maryland

Coming Soon to Ohio

If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

Additionally, the Doc Talk Podcast is supported by the following:

Purchase Doc Talk Sports t-shirts

Follow us on social media:

Like our page on Facebook .

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Please give this podcast episode a "like" and subscribe to it on whatever streaming service you listen on. Also, take the time to provide us with a review, as it helps more people find us.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.