Read full article on original website
Related
saltlakemagazine.com
Why Is Utah Gas More Expensive Than The Rest Of The Country?
If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.
KSLTV
How the trek to SLC’s B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. But you’ve most likely also heard about the dreaded B gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
Top six best Utah ski resorts
Love winter sports? Then you're going to love Utah because the state doesn't just say it has "the greatest snow on earth" for no reason!
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?
Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
ksl.com
Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
nomadlawyer.org
Truck Laws in Salt Lake City
HB146 would ban cities from enforcing additional rules for trucks and other vehicles. The bill specifically states that it would block cities from requiring truck drivers and other employees to undergo additional training beyond what is required by the state. In addition, it also says that cities may not require companies that rent or sell all-terrain vehicles to adhere to additional rules. Learn more about truck laws in salt lake city city in this article.
buildingsaltlake.com
Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
KSLTV
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
To save the drying Great Salt Lake, officials must preserve the largest river that feeds it
On a dam at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in northern Utah, the roughly 500-mile Bear River meets the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes and wasps swarmed the hunters and fishermen preparing for a day on the water on a recent morning, making these thousands of acres of marshlands seem less than inviting.
Utah Will Mandate Off-Highway Vehicle Education in 2023
Beginning in February 2023, anyone operating an off-highway vehicle (OHV) on public lands in Utah will be required to complete a mandatory online eduction program. Intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, and reduce environmental impacts, the course should take 30 minutes or less to complete, and will be offered for free. If successful, this program could serve as a model for other states.
Utah leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
Comments / 0