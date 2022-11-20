ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Why Is Utah Gas More Expensive Than The Rest Of The Country?

If you have plans to travel this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020. Rather than the hassle of flying, many of us will hit the road instead, which means we’ll be subject to sky-high gas prices. This isn’t something new for residents of the Beehive State. At the end of last week, the national average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.707, while Utah’s average price was $4.011, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And Utah gas prices are consistently higher than the national average. It’s a fact that often raises some eyebrows, considering the five oil and gas refineries right in our backyard.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

How the trek to SLC’s B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. But you’ve most likely also heard about the dreaded B gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MIX 106

Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
UTAH STATE
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Truck Laws in Salt Lake City

HB146 would ban cities from enforcing additional rules for trucks and other vehicles. The bill specifically states that it would block cities from requiring truck drivers and other employees to undergo additional training beyond what is required by the state. In addition, it also says that cities may not require companies that rent or sell all-terrain vehicles to adhere to additional rules. Learn more about truck laws in salt lake city city in this article.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MIX 106

According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California

Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
IDAHO STATE
outsidemagazine

Utah Will Mandate Off-Highway Vehicle Education in 2023

Beginning in February 2023, anyone operating an off-highway vehicle (OHV) on public lands in Utah will be required to complete a mandatory online eduction program. Intended to reduce conflicts between OHV riders and residents, and reduce environmental impacts, the course should take 30 minutes or less to complete, and will be offered for free. If successful, this program could serve as a model for other states.
UTAH STATE
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

