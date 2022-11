DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving and you need to get gas, we have you covered. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.33, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.60. Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel. Current...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO