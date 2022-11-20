ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gun rights group, sheriff file federal lawsuit to block Measure 114, call it unconstitutional

By KTVZ news sources, The Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 37

nunya business
2d ago

VIOLATES TITLE 18 U. S. C 241 AND 242 DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW AND CONSPIRACY AGAINST RIGHTS AND IS PUNISHABLE BY DEATH. Also (MURDOCK VS PENNSYLVANIA 319 US 105) THE STATE CANNOT CONVERT A RIGHT INTO A PRIVLEDGE, LICENSE IT, and charge a fee for it. THE 2ND AMENDMENT WAS SPECIFICALLY WRITTEN FOR THIS KIND OF TYRANNY AND TYRANTS IT IS TIME TO REFRESH THE TREE OF LIBERTY. THE TYRANNY STOPS HERE. TIME TO IMPLEMENT THE 2ND AMENDMENT ANY OF THESE SATANIC NAZI WANNABE POWER HAPPY CONTROL FREAK HUMAN GIVEN government JOB TITLED TERRORIST TYRANT CRIMINAL and THEIR LAPDOG PIG ROAD PIRATE GESTAPO WANNABE THUGS THAT TRY AND ENFORCE THIS IS AN ACT OF WAR, PERIOD

Reply(5)
13
deeznuts
2d ago

It's against federal law and it will/should get overturned. I can get on board with people getting the proper training but everything else is just a money grab and a way for the government to try and control the law abiding citizens and make it easier for criminals to do what they do without consequences. Plus why the heck would we want to take quality time away from our law enforcement , to do all this? This will also cost a lot of money and cause citizens to get the guns months down the road instead of in a reasonable time-frame.

Reply
6
Jennifer Martin
2d ago

Why does a person NEED a 30 round magazine in the first place for high powered rifles? No one who hunts needs 30 rounds unless you're a terrible shot. It's not saying that you cannot have them, it just requires a more intensive background check and to take a class. The only ones who really oppose this, seems to be those who wouldn't pass either part of the qualifications, and if a person doesn't pass the background check, do you really want them to have access to these? Putting the power to law enforcement agencies would be MORE problematic due to most law enforcement agencies in rural areas being a "good ole boys" club. The 2nd ammendment was written when before high poweref rifles even existed.

Reply(11)
2
