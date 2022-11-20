Gun rights group, sheriff file federal lawsuit to block Measure 114, call it unconstitutional

Oregonians are buying firearms at a furious clip in the remaining days before the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 enacts some of the nation’s strictest gun limits. No one seems to have solid answers to the question of what happens to gun sales if the new permit system required by Measure 114 is not in place by the date it goes into effect: Dec. 8, 2022. One challenge attempting to stop the law has already been filed in court.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO