Brooklyn, NY

The Fordham Observer

Ram Jams: ‘Midnights’ Reinstates Taylor Swift as The Pop Mastermind

On a Playlist With: “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” “Emails I Can’t Send,” “Melodrama”. After a two-year pandemic which led to the creation of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” two alternative albums that steered away from Taylor Swift’s typical genre, pop Taylor is out of the woods with the release of her 10th studio album — “Midnights.”
The Fordham Observer

Your Guide to NYC Lesbian Bars

Lesbian bars are a sacred place for queer women. Straight bars are … well, straight. They’re stifling — you feel like you’re being force-fed heteronormativity, even more so than everywhere else, and you certainly cannot kiss a girl without having at least a dozen creepy men stare at you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

‘Beetlejuice’ Will Lower Its Curtain One Last Time in January

It’s a packed house at the neon-lit Marquis Theatre on Halloween weekend. A handful of audience members have donned red gowns, green hair dye and various articles of clothing patterned in black-and-white stripes. The giant marquee sign on stage reads “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Unfortunately, saying the name once more will cease to summon the iconic demon after Jan. 8, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

The Fordham Observer

New York City, NY
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.

