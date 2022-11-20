ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'

Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Saban’s thoughts on the Iron Bowl, injury updates

Iron Bowl week has reached Wednesday evening so it’s time for Nick Saban’s weekly post-practice news conference. Here are the takeaways from his time at the podium. -- “Don’t you guys have any other place to go?” Saban said as he walked into the room and saw the writers who were still in town.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
southeasthoops.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense

During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?

With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn

Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former 5-star Alabama RB enters transfer portal

Trey Sanders, a former top recruit, is moving on from the Alabama football program. The running back from Port St. Joe, Florida is entering the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report. Sanders arrived as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall recruit in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy