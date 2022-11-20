Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'
Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
Rewinding Saban’s thoughts on the Iron Bowl, injury updates
Iron Bowl week has reached Wednesday evening so it’s time for Nick Saban’s weekly post-practice news conference. Here are the takeaways from his time at the podium. -- “Don’t you guys have any other place to go?” Saban said as he walked into the room and saw the writers who were still in town.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
southeasthoops.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense
During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Alabama rises again in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama moved up another spot in the College Football Playoff weekly rankings on Tuesday to No. 7. The Tide had been No. 9 after taking its second loss of the season to LSU, but moved up one spot with a win over Ole Miss and again after Saturday’s win over Austin Peay.
‘Always a battle’: UAB seeks bowl eligibility in season finale at LA Tech
One more game. One last chance for the UAB football team to extend its season past the gravy holidays. The Blazers close out the regular season seeking bowl eligibility as they face rival Louisiana Tech, Saturday, Nov. 16, at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 2:30...
Alabama Football: Ignore opt-out noise and focus on the Transfer Portal
Alabama football fans are in an unfamiliar situation, fretting over what Crimson Tide players will or will not play in the bowl game. It is possible as soon as early next week opt-out decisions will be announced. There are strong opinions from fans about players opting out. They range from...
Alabama Shakes surprised a Tuscaloosa bar on Iron Bowl eve 10 years ago today
Remember when the Alabama Shakes blew the doors off of Egan’s bar on the Strip in Tuscaloosa at a not-so-secret secret show the night before Alabama blew the doors off of Auburn inside Bryant-Denny Stadium?. Well, that was 10 years ago today. A full decade since the bar advertised...
Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?
With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn
Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
Updating the status of 3 injured Auburn defensive linemen ahead of Iron Bowl
The status of three Auburn defensive linemen is up in the air ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Jeffrey M’ba, Marcus Harris and Marquis Burks are all “day-to-day” while dealing with minor injuries this week before Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on Alabama, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
Instant analysis: No. 13 Auburn finds offensive groove in blowout of Bradley in Cancun Challenge
Allen Flanigan dropped into his defensive stance and shadowed Duke Deen. The Bradley guard tried to shake Flanigan at the top of the key and shed him with a step-back off the dribble to his left. Flanigan caught himself, recovered and lunged forward as Deen attempted a long 2-pointer, erasing...
Former 5-star Alabama RB enters transfer portal
Trey Sanders, a former top recruit, is moving on from the Alabama football program. The running back from Port St. Joe, Florida is entering the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report. Sanders arrived as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall recruit in...
