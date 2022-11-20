Read full article on original website
Soccer-Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan for their World Cup Group E on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued.
‘We believe in open dialogue’: Australian government continues talks with Qatar at World Cup
The federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, says the Australian government has opted to engage with rather than snub Qatar over its controversy-plagued World Cup
The Qatar World Cup Is a Celebration of Authoritarianism
The clearest sign of authoritarianism may be when people of different classes are not afforded the same rights and privileges. Do you have to have a position of political or culture power, or have a connection to someone who does, to be free? Does the state dictate what you consume, who you love, or where you work—unless you're special?
China's Climate Change Con Carries On
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — China has been running a climate change con against the rest of the world for at least a decade now. The latest moves in that con took place at the G20 meeting in Bali and the COP27 United Nations climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Here's how the most recent round played out. Back in August, China "suspended" climate talks with the U.S. in retaliation for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D–Calif.) visit to Taiwan. President Joe Biden went to Bali, where he appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to reengage with the U.S. on climate change issues. Xi magnanimously assented.
Australia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage
MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia will set out a new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, after a review of mining standards following Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday.
The Empire Strikes Back, at Elon
The Cyberlaw Podcast leads with the growing legal cost of Elon Musk's anti-authoritarian takeover of Twitter. Turns out that authority figures have a mean streak, and a lot of weapons, many grounded in law, as Twitter is starting to learn. Brian Fleming explores one of them—the apparently unkillable notion that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should review Musk's Twitter deal because of a relatively small share that went to investors with Chinese and Persian Gulf ties. CFIUS may in fact be seeking information on what Twitter data those investors will have access to, but I am skeptical that CFIUS will be moved to act on what it learns. More dangerous for Twitter and Musk, says Charles-Albert Helleputte, is the possibility that the company will lose its one-stop-shop privacy regulator for failure to meet the elaborate compliance machinery set up by European privacy bureaucrats. At a quick calculation, that could expose Twitter to fines up to 120% of annual turnover. That would smart. Finally, I reprise my take on all the people leaving Twitter for Mastodon as a protest against Musk allowing the Babylon Bee and President Trump back on the platform. If the protestors really think Mastodon's system is better, there's no reason Twitter can't adopt it, or at least the version that Francis Fukuyama and Roberta Katz have proposed.
Europe Threatens New Tariffs Over Biden's 'Buy American' Tax Credits
A tax credit encouraging American manufacturing contained in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has raised the ire of European policy makers, who say the credit is protectionist and will hurt European exporters. European Union (E.U.) leaders expressed frustration with the electric vehicle (E.V.) component of the Buy American...
A New Climate Change Loss and Damage Fund Established at U.N. Climate Change Conference
The 27th United Nations (U.N.) Climate Change Conference (COP27) was supposed to end on Friday, but it ran overtime this past weekend closing at dawn on Sunday. The delay was largely caused by a huge fight among negotiators over whether to set up a new fund financed by rich countries to pay poor countries what amounts to climate change reparations. The new fund would pay poor countries for loss and damage stemming from man-made climate change.
Today in Supreme Court History: November 17, 1880
11/17/1880: The United States and China sign treaty that protects Chinese laborers residing in the United States. This treaty was implicated in Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886).
Great Moments in Unintended Consequences (Vol. 9)
Great moments in unintended consequences—when something that sounds like a great idea goes horribly wrong. Watch the whole series. The problem: The Spanish army is besieging Antwerp, shelling approaching merchant ships and causing food prices inside the city to rise. The solution: Enact strict price controls on food!. Sounds...
A Possible Railroad Strike During the Holiday Season Would Risk $2 Billion Per Day
A threatened railroad worker strike that appeared to have been derailed by the Biden administration is now back on track and chugging quickly toward the holiday season. Four of the 12 unions representing workers on America's freight rail lines have voted to reject a new contract proposed by a special presidential mediation board, once again raising the possibility of an economy-crippling strike next month. The unions that rejected the deal are now indicating that they want additional concessions from the railroads beyond what was negotiated by the Biden administration during the summer, The Wall Street Journal reports.
