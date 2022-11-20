ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy