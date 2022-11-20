Read full article on original website
Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple...
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15...
Alabama, other states move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene...
