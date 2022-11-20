Read full article on original website
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss
South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
'Unfriendly Like Comments' From Gamecock Coaches Helped Lead Former TE to Clemson
Brandon Ford had one of the most prolific seasons by a tight end in Clemson history back in 2012, and if not for some comments from the South Carolina coaching staff things might have worked out much differently.
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12
When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some interesting comments about South Carolina and what this game means for his team.
Just In: Vols CFP Rankings Revealed After Loss
The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking ahead of rivalry week has been revealed. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances, the Vols have dropped five spots to Number 10. The Vols were fifth last week and were in good standing to make ...
CFB world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s rivalry remarks
The college football matchup between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks has a little extra spice this weekend after South Carolina’s huge upset of Tennessee last week. However, there was no extra spiciness needed in this in-state rivalry game as far as Dabo Swinney is concerned. Clemson and USC are big-time rivals that go Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s rivalry remarks appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Lines, Odds
Despite upsetting Tennessee on national television, South Carolina enters Clemson week as a significant underdog on most sports books.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: After Further Review
The South Carolina Gamecocks saw a combination of great individuals and little schematic tweaks lead them to an enormous upset over the Tennessee Volunteers.
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
Highly-Touted 2023 DE Commits to Clemson
2023 DE Tomarrion Parker announced a commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
Josh Heupel Provides Update on Jeremy Banks
Tennsssee was without star defender Jeremy Banks on Saturday night against South Carolina. Rumors have swirled since the Gamecocks throttled the Vols 62-38. During his Monday press conference, Josh Heupel provided a brief update on the situation. “We anticipate Jeremy being with us here ...
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
