Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama sees veteran defensive back announce his entry into the transfer portal
Only days after Nick Saban announced he was suspended, a second-year Alabama defensive back has announced his entry into the transfer portal. Khyree Jackson announced on social media that he’s going into his senior season and is not a graduate transfer. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 3 advantages and 3 reasons the Crimson Tide should be concerned about Iron Bowl
Three more days until another Iron Bowl. Three more days for 2 wonderful, fanatical fandoms to get emotionally ready for football war. Three more days for 2 teams to gather themselves before putting a bow on weird regular seasons. Alabama isn’t in the Top 5, isn’t undefeated (or with even...
Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Odds for Week 13 College Football
The earth has made another revolution around the sun, and now the Iron Bowl awaits both Alabama and Auburn football in Week 13, aka the final week of the 2022 college football regular season. This season has been a much different one than in years past, with the Crimson Tide...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools
Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
Alabama Football: Ignore opt-out noise and focus on the Transfer Portal
Alabama football fans are in an unfamiliar situation, fretting over what Crimson Tide players will or will not play in the bowl game. It is possible as soon as early next week opt-out decisions will be announced. There are strong opinions from fans about players opting out. They range from...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
southeasthoops.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
UAB surges in second half over Georgia for Sunshine Slam title
Jordan Walker scored a game-high 30 points to lead four Blazers in double figures as UAB cruised to an 87-73
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Reichard discusses future plans ahead of Iron Bowl
Alabama kicker Will Reichard could be draining 40+ yard field goals on Sundays come this time next season. For now, he just wants to win out the regular season. Reichard told reporters Tuesday that he will mull over his decision of going pro following the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The senior has 1 year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 waiver allotted to players during the 2020 campaign.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
wvtm13.com
Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'
Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban announces Alabama defender has been suspended
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson has been suspended and did not disclose the reasoning behind it. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not seen at the Austin Peay game after he appeared in the first 9 games of the season.
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers’ season comes to a close with loss to Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Hartselle Tigers’ 2022 season came to a close with a 49-30 loss on the road at Mountain Brook this past Friday. The Tigers’ magical run ends with a 12-1 record that will remain in the memory of Hartselle football fans for years to come.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
birminghamtimes.com
LaVinnia ‘Vee Monet’ Holliday Strikes A Poze in The Fashion Industry
When La’Vinnia ‘Vee Monet’ Holliday first took up sewing in middle school she saw it more as fun and not a passion. But that would change. “We made a pillow and pajama pants. . . I loved that I created something. But when I first took up a pencil and started sketching, that’s when I discovered I had a knack for it,” she said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
Comments / 2