Thanksgiving is a dreaded holiday for a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans. America’s Team has lost seven of their last ten and three years in a row on Thanksgiving. This year though, the Cowboys are coming off of the largest road win in franchise history to face a New York Giants team that just got embarrassed by the Detroit Lions. Things could certainly be different on Turkey Day in Dallas this year. With all that in mind, let’s dive into some Cowboys bold predictions for Week 12 on Thanksgiving vs. the rival New York Giants.

DALLAS, TX ・ 47 MINUTES AGO