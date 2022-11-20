Read full article on original website
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Corey Davis drops eye-opening Zach Wilson comments after Jets QB change
On Wednesday morning, the New York Jets announced that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson would not get the starting nod in Week 12. Instead, heading into their game against the Chicago Bears, Mike White will step in as QB1. The decision to relegate Wilson to the bench comes just days after...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s strong message on performance as Deshaun Watson nears return
The Cleveland Browns season has had its share of obstacles. As the team currently sits with a 3-7 record in third place in the AFC North division, the return from suspension is looming for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, backup Jacoby Brissett has led the offense in the 2022 NFL season and has performed admirably with the understanding and expectation that he would keep the proverbial seat warm until Watson returns in Week 13. Brissett opened up recently about his experience in Cleveland this year, according to 92.3 The Fan.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets mysterious injury update from John Harbaugh
Despite numerous injuries to key offensive players this season, the Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 NFL season has largely been a success. The team currently sits atop the AFC North division with a record of 7-3. As head coach John Harbaugh and the team prepare for a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets mysterious injury update from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay reveals scary details on Matthew Stafford’s concussion
In recent weeks, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been heavily impacted by a head injury. After taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Stafford was placed in concussion protocol. This led to him missing the Rams Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 11, Stafford made his return to […] The post Sean McVay reveals scary details on Matthew Stafford’s concussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles, Nick Sirianni hire fired Colts coach but it’s not Frank Reich
After securing a huge win over Indianapolis in the name of Frank Reich, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has decided to pick the bones of the pre-Jeff Saturday Colts by hiring one of the franchise’s recently fired coaches. Super Bowl LII champion Frank Reich come one down… wait, it isn’t Reich? Then who did […] The post Eagles, Nick Sirianni hire fired Colts coach but it’s not Frank Reich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars give Darrell Henderson a fresh start after Rams fallout
Earlier in the week, to the shock of many, the Los Angeles Rams released running back Darrell Henderson. He has now found a new team to call home. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Darrell Henderson has been claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will now join the second-year running back, Travis Etienne in the backfield.
Calais Campbell drops Travis Etienne take that Alvin Kamara won’t love
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell revealed a take that will catch New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara’s attention. Campbell said Ravens coaches described Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as “Alvin Kamara but faster,” per Jamison Hensley. The Ravens are set to face the Jaguars in Week 12 on Sunday. Jacksonville started the […] The post Calais Campbell drops Travis Etienne take that Alvin Kamara won’t love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons practicing new role with Cowboys will make NFL teams tremble in fear
Not only is Micah Parsons healthy heading to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 12 game against the New York Giants, but he is also doing extra practices that will keep other NFL teams on their toes. Parsons was actually spotted taking a snap at running back during Tuesday’s practice, prompting questions from reporters whether or not […] The post Micah Parsons practicing new role with Cowboys will make NFL teams tremble in fear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals true nature of thumb injury, stance on surgery
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped a grim revelation on his injured thumb while talking to the media on Wednesday. Via Matt Schneidman, Rodgers confirmed the suspicions that he’s been dealing with a broken thumb this season, indicating it’s been broken since Week 5. When asked about potentially undergoing surgery, however, Rodgers indicated that’s not in the cards, even after the season winds down.
Justin Fields reveals severity of shoulder injury ahead of Bears’ Week 12 vs. Jets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reportedly suffered a separated shoulder with a partial ligament tear, per Patrick Finley. The injury certainly sounds bad, but Fields provided an optimistic update. Fields said Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus will allow him to play if the QB feels up to it, per Aaron Leming.
4 Cowboys bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Giants on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a dreaded holiday for a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans. America’s Team has lost seven of their last ten and three years in a row on Thanksgiving. This year though, the Cowboys are coming off of the largest road win in franchise history to face a New York Giants team that just got embarrassed by the Detroit Lions. Things could certainly be different on Turkey Day in Dallas this year. With all that in mind, let’s dive into some Cowboys bold predictions for Week 12 on Thanksgiving vs. the rival New York Giants.
Chicago receives positive Justin Fields news amid shoulder injury
In recent weeks, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been playing to the level the franchise thought he would perform at when they moved up to draft him last season. After injuring his shoulder in last week’s loss to the Falcons, the second-year quarterback is making progress to be able to continue to build off […] The post Chicago receives positive Justin Fields news amid shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ outlook on Zach Wilson’s future after benching
Zach Wilson is being benched by the New York Jets for their Week 12 game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. However, coach Robert Saleh doesn’t believe that spells the end to Wilson’s days as a starting quarterback with the Jets. “Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh stated emphatically after announcing Mike White would start […] The post Jets’ outlook on Zach Wilson’s future after benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams mulling surprising QB decision amid Matthew Stafford, John Wolford injuries
The Los Angeles Rams may have to rely on an entirely new quarterback to save their season once and for all. Aside from former Philadelphia Stars and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Cookus on the practice squad, the Rams are down to their final quarterback in 25-year-old Bryce Perkins. The second-year quarterback is expected to earn snaps with the first-team squad in this week’s practice on pace for what could be the first start of his career, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won’t like the latest Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury update
The AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, sitting at 8-2 on the 2022 NFL season, would be the number one seed from their conference if the postseason started today. However, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company gear up for a playoff run, their NFL-leading scoring offense will be without a key backfield member. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, meaning that he will miss, at minimum, the next four games of the regular season.
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing breaks silence on DUI arrest
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following the Titans’ victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. He was pulled over for driving over the speed limit around 2:30 a.m. local time. Police officers discovered signs of impairment after making the traffic stop and arrested Downing before being booked and charged with driving under the influence. On Wednesday, Downing spoke with the media for the first time following his arrest:
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Vikings on Thanksgiving
The New England Patriots improved to 6-4 with an ugly 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but only have a few days to get that ugly winning taste out of their mouth as they face the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. It’s time for some Patriots Week 12 predictions.
Texans’ QB plans leak after Lovie Smith refused to name starter
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith refused to name a starting quarterback ahead of the team’s Week 12 clash against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it seems the info has trickled out from within the organization anyway. NFL insider Mike Garafolo’s sources informed him that it would be Kyle Allen drawing the start in Week 12, with Davis Mills getting relegated to the backup role amid his recent struggles.
Jets make stunning Zach Wilson decision for Week 12 vs. Bears
Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets when they play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported the news about half an hour before Jets coach Robert Saleh was expected to speak to reporters Wednesday. Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed […] The post Jets make stunning Zach Wilson decision for Week 12 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
