Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12

When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
COLUMBIA, SC
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols CFP Rankings Revealed After Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking ahead of rivalry week has been revealed. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances, the Vols have dropped five spots to Number 10. The Vols were fifth last week and were in good standing to make ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
VolunteerCountry

Josh Heupel Provides Update on Jeremy Banks

Tennsssee was without star defender Jeremy Banks on Saturday night against South Carolina. Rumors have swirled since the Gamecocks throttled the Vols 62-38.  During his Monday press conference, Josh Heupel provided a brief update on the situation.  “We anticipate Jeremy being with us here ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
KNOXVILLE, TN

