Tina Young
3d ago

my condolence go out to his family n friends that's sad ur family got killed u over an argument that could've been handled differently....put this person about to go to jail for murder....might as well turn urself in cause it was ppl there that seen n heard it all...so u can't lie ur way out of this

Evelyn Gage
2d ago

Straight out the book of Revelations... father's, mother's sisters and brothers fighting against each other. You remember our of the book that y'all said was a story and not real... well it's seem to be telling our stories and hitting the proverbial nail right on the head. You have abandoned the very God that keep you alive. Learned behavior from your massas. Is this adopting the behavior of our captors?

Brent Chambers
3d ago

Pathetic put the guns down unless it is a wild animal, deer, snake put them down for the Love of God

Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD. Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer. SPD had to set...
Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman

A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend

PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
Missing Vestavia Hills teen found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teen who has been missing since November 13 has been found safe according to Vestavia Hills Police. Vestavia Hills Police would liketo thank the public for their role in the search. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe...
Morris man struck, killed on Highway 31

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
