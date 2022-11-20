Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Loses Out On Western Conference Player Of The Week Honors To Kings’ De’Aaron Fox
The NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Nov. 14-20. He received the honor over the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese...
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week
Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Yardbarker
Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for six games now, and tonight's meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers will make that seven. Dealing with right heel soreness, the Suns are an even 3-3 with Cameron Payne's presence in the starting lineup. Still without Cam Johnson, Phoenix is currently...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
NBC Sports
Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies
The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
NBC Sports
First Dubs-Clippers game won't meet preseason expectations
The last Western Conference team to beat the Warriors in an NBA playoff series was the same that thought it, not Golden State, was about to dominate the conference for years to come. The Lob City Los Angeles Clippers took down a young Warriors crew over seven games in the...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable ahead of Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Sacramento Kings
Ja Morant may be healing at a faster rate than anticipated. The Memphis Grizzlies updated Morant to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant was initially listed as doubtful on Monday. He'll undergo testing ahead of the game to determine if he will be able to play. ...
CBS Sports
Jazz don't plan to trade Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson, set high price on Jarred Vanderbilt, per report
The Utah Jazz traded pretty much everybody that wasn't nailed down last offseason. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic were all dealt in an apparent rebuilding effort, and as such, it was widely expected that the Jazz would continue to offload veterans during the season to set the stage for a lengthy tank. Instead, they have been the surprise success story of the season. They are 12-7 through 19 games and currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. As such, it seems as though their plans are changing.
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) ruled out for Nets' Tuesday contest
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe will not be available after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Look for Markieff Morris to see more minutes off the bench versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders'...
CBS Sports
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star upgraded to questionable, on cusp of returning, per report
Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he appears to be on the cusp of returning. This is a bit of a surprise as Morant was initially ruled out for at least a week with a sprained ankle. That injury came four days ago against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Comments / 0