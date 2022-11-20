ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'

Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad

Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action

Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for six games now, and tonight's meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers will make that seven. Dealing with right heel soreness, the Suns are an even 3-3 with Cameron Payne's presence in the starting lineup. Still without Cam Johnson, Phoenix is currently...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday

Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
NBC Sports

Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies

The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

First Dubs-Clippers game won't meet preseason expectations

The last Western Conference team to beat the Warriors in an NBA playoff series was the same that thought it, not Golden State, was about to dominate the conference for years to come. The Lob City Los Angeles Clippers took down a young Warriors crew over seven games in the...
numberfire.com

Santi Aldama playing with Grizzlies' bench unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama will come off the bench after Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Tuesday's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to produce 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Jazz don't plan to trade Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson, set high price on Jarred Vanderbilt, per report

The Utah Jazz traded pretty much everybody that wasn't nailed down last offseason. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic were all dealt in an apparent rebuilding effort, and as such, it was widely expected that the Jazz would continue to offload veterans during the season to set the stage for a lengthy tank. Instead, they have been the surprise success story of the season. They are 12-7 through 19 games and currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. As such, it seems as though their plans are changing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) ruled out for Nets' Tuesday contest

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe will not be available after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Look for Markieff Morris to see more minutes off the bench versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders'...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
CBS Sports

Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star upgraded to questionable, on cusp of returning, per report

Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he appears to be on the cusp of returning. This is a bit of a surprise as Morant was initially ruled out for at least a week with a sprained ankle. That injury came four days ago against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MEMPHIS, TN

