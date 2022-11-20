Dash cam video shows struggle before deputy shot and killed Derrick Kittling of Alexandria

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office dash cam video released Sunday shows Derrick Kittling and a deputy engaged in a struggle before the officer shot and killed him after a traffic stop Nov. 6.

Louisiana State Police released the video during a news conference Sunday at Troop E headquarters in Alexandria. The investigation is still active and ongoing, according to the LSP.

In the video, Kittling, 45, reaches for deputy Rodney Anderson's Taser and a struggle ensues. The Taser was fired at least twice, the video shows, but it was unclear whether it hit Kittling or the deputy.

That is one part of the incident State Police are still trying to determine, Col. Lamar Davis, State Police superintendent, said in response to reporters' questions.

Also shown during Sunday's news conference was a video recording taken from Anderson's body cam as well as another video taken by a bystander.

State Police said the entire incident transpired over 58 seconds.

Earlier: Family, community want to know why deputy shot local man during Alexandria traffic stop

More: LSP says Alexandria man shot by deputy took taser. Community holds protest, wants answers.

Standing at the rear of his silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, the video shows Kittling asking Anderson why he was being stopped. Anderson does not answer the question.

Asked by a reporter if that is proper protocol, Davis told reporters State Police investigators are looking into that question and are consulting Sheriff's Office policies and training as part of the inquiry.

Davis said the investigation revealed that Anderson reportedly pulled over Kittling for a potential window tint violation and modified exhaust. A modified exhaust is when something is added to make it sound louder or create an effect different than what the manufacturer intended, explained Davis.

Asked why Anderson was in the Lower Third area, Davis said State Police investigators found that the Sheriff's Office had received reports about people with weapons in the area.

“The sheriff, as I understand it, requested additional resources to move toward that location,” Davis said, referring to Sheriff Mark Wood.

After shooting Kittling, Anderson immediately radios that a subject had been shot in the head and calls for an ambulance. Anderson also sustained minor injuries during the struggle and can be heard in the video as he radios that he is bleeding from the head.

"There is no, quite frankly, best-case scenario when you have to draw your weapon and when you have to use your weapon," Davis said. "So it's important to understand that this was during a struggle, and during that struggle that is what occurred and we're trying to get to the bottom of that."

Anderson remains on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete, Sheriff's Office spokesman and chief of staff Tommy Carnline said Sunday.

Davis asked the public to be patient as State Police continue their investigation.

“Oftentimes when we have these kinds of situations and incidents, there’s the expectation that we can wrap up an investigation of this magnitude within a week or two, and it doesn’t necessarily happen that way," he said. "We have witnesses we have to interview. We have additional evidence that we have to secure, and as we secure that evidence, for us what’s next is to continue to conduct a very thorough investigation. We’re not going to do anything, take any shortcuts. We’re going to turn over every stone we can to make sure we get the facts of this investigation.”

After the investigation is complete, State Police will then turn over their findings to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, Davis said.

At A Call for Justice March for Kittling held Thursday in Alexandria, Ronald Haley, co-counsel of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whom Kittling’s family has retained, said he spoke with a Louisiana State Police representative who assured him that the findings and video would be released within a couple of days.

Wood called the Louisiana State Police to investigate. On Nov. 7, State Police issued a statement about the ongoing investigation stating that during a traffic stop at Seventh and Broadway, "a physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the deputy's Taser."

Anderson then discharged his weapon, striking Kittling, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

"We need the video. The full video. The whole video. We don't want no pieces. We need the whole video," Kittling's oldest daughter, LaNeesha Alexander, said at a news conference Thursday on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse. Crying, Alexander said there was no reason for her father to be shot.

At Sunday's news conference, Davis said the family has seen the video. He also said one of Kittling's brothers is State Police Lt. Col. Kenny L. VanBuren, who is not involved in the investigation.

"It's a tough time for all of us," Davis said. "It's tough on us but we're going to do our jobs. We're going to do what we've been called to do and we're going to do it thoroughly, we're going to do it fairly, we're going to do it impartially, and you're going to get the facts as we get them."

"Today’s release of the videos of the incident has provided context of what occurred," Wood said in a prepared statement. "Anytime a serious injury or death is involved, it is a tragedy and families on both sides are impacted forever."

He said his responsibility as sheriff is to be "transparent and accountable to the citizens of Rapides Parish as well as our deputies."

"I support the release of these videos to ensure the public has a transparent and unbiased account of what occurred," Wood said.

At a peaceful protest the day after Kittling died, his uncle, the Rev. Herbert Green, Kittling's, said the family was not interested in a hurried investigation but wants to learn the truth.

Services for Kittling were held Saturday at Zion Hill Church Family in Pineville. Burial followed in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery and Monument Company under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home.

Kittling had retired from Greenwood as a monument builder, according to his obituary. He was a member of St. James United People Church, where his uncle is pastor.

"We have to show people the love of God and have a good heart even if others don't" is something he often said, according to the obituary.

"He was known as a workaholic," it states. "It didn't mater how tired he was, as he always mustarded enough strength to help anyone he could no matter the time of day. He found pleasure helping others in various capacities, from feeding/clothing homeless individuals to landscaping, interior/exterior house repair and being a handyman.

In his spare time, Kittling played dominoes, basketball and football; collected coins and scrap metals; and spent time with his family.

Kittling is survived by three daughters, LaNeesha Alexander, Taija Dotson and Rebecca Nichols; three brothers, Kenny L. VanBuren, Michael Kittling and James Kittling and three sisters, Lillie D. Kittling, Werleans Kittling and Lurlean Hudson.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Dash cam video shows struggle before deputy shot and killed Derrick Kittling of Alexandria