Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

USS Orleck could be on the move soon

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

St. Johns (Fla.) Golf Club Designed by Erik Larsen Reopening November 29

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA, – The First Coast of Florida just got a new addition to its superb golf offerings. Versatile golf course architect Erik Larsen (ASGCA) and St. Johns County are nearing the completion of a model public golf course project at the St. Johns Golf Club. The course is scheduled to debut with a Grand Opening on Tuesday, November 29, continuing Larsen’s work of creatively reviving golf during a period where renovation work is a strong trend.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mandarin Park to be renamed after former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is renaming Mandarin Park after former City Council member and mayor, Tommy Hazouri Sr., who died last year at age 76. As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the park at 14870 Mandarin Road will be known as the Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri Sr. Park in recognition of his accomplishments and service to the city. The legislation was passed unanimously Tuesday by the City Council.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

LaVilla's Railroad Row in color

(State Archives of Florida) Between 1890 and 1920, more than 20 million immigrants arrived in the United States. Many found Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood as a destination to pursue the American dream, as the district was home to the largest passenger railroad station south of Washington, D.C. Sandwiched between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Thanksgiving week tradition continues with the Light Boat Parade along the St. Johns River in Downtown Saturday evening. In Jacksonville Beach, Deck the Chairs opens for the season with a Wednesday afternoon concert featuring the First Coast Wind Symphony. Wednesday, November 23:. Jacksonville Icemen...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

