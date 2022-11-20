Read full article on original website
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket...
Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as team's third F1 driver
MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing next season as the team's third driver — a role which keeps the popular Australian in Formula One but not on the actual grid. Red Bull finalized the hiring Wednesday after Ricciardo and the team...
Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0.
Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Another surprisingly strong performance by an Arab country at the World Cup in Qatar stifled the threat of Luka Modric and held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Morocco’s resilient performance Wednesday came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup...
