Raleigh, NC

Post Register

Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Post Register

'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Post Register

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Post Register

Latter-day Saints make donation to Community Council of Idaho

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a donation of $45,600 in vouchers to the Community Council of Idaho Friday that community members can use for clothing, home supplies and other needed items. In addition, they also received $5,000 to buy a smart board for their classroom. The...
IDAHO STATE

