ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whittier, CA

‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition

By Ellina Abovian, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUNL8_0jHv4P6O00

One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday.

“We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release . “Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Of the 75 recruits who were jogging at the time of the crash, 25 were injured by the wrong-way driver, five of them critically. Three of the other severely injured recruits remain in critical condition, while the others have been released from the hospital.

One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash

“The Department would like to thank the community for the continued outpouring of support and prayers received for all affected,” the LASD added.

All but 10 of the recruits were from the Sheriff’s Department, with some from the Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo and UCLA police departments.

Investigators have identified the driver as 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez of Diamond Bar, and officials believe he struck the recruits intentionally . His attorney denies that the collision was intentional.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of recruits that remain in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 25

Sharon Hodgson
3d ago

I pray that the Lord will give him strength, and help him pull through . Dear Lord, put your hand on him and make him strong and well again, I pray, in Jesus name, AMEN.

Reply(3)
21
Anthony Graham
3d ago

Yeah, my prayers do go out to the families of those who were injured in this horrible incident! And, especially for those critically injured & fighting for their lives that the Lord will have mercy on them that their lives may be spared.

Reply
9
Susan Emrick
3d ago

I'm praying right now. I will send this to my church. Alejandro will be put in the cross for prayer.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Attorney: Man who drove into LA sheriff’s cadets fell asleep

(NewsNation) — Lawyers for the driver who hit a group of sheriff’s cadets in Los Angeles say the crash was not intentional, disputing an account by the Los Angeles County sheriff. Attorneys for 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez say he fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Man dies after being found shot in tent in Koreatown

Los Angeles police are investigating after a man died after he was found shot multiple times in a tent in Koreatown late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Mariposa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, police located a man inside […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County

One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

89K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy