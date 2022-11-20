Read full article on original website
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
wfxg.com
Dumpster fire at Food Lion in South Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A fire was reported at The Food Lion grocery store on Windsor Spring Rd. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday morning and police and fire were called to 2115 Windsor Springs Rd. Once officals got on scene, they say a dumpster behind the grocery store was on fire. No injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the fire.
WRDW-TV
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
Power will be out ‘for some time’ at South Augusta Food Lion after transformer crash
The doors to a South Augusta grocery store will remain closed for quite some time as power crews work to repair damage to the store's electrical system after a vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
Visitors express concerns about maintenance on new pedestrian bridge
The holiday should bring a lot of visitors to Augusta's new pedestrian bridge, but there always wear and tear so will this attraction remain attractive
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
Turning on lights and creating miracles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Hale Foundation help people recover from alcohol and drug abuse, and also get their lives back on the right track. They provide structure to their residents and offer a safe recovery residence setting until they are ready to assume responsibility by readjusting to society and resume independent living. Brad Means: […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
WRDW-TV
Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses. With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city. We went out to where the...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
South Augusta man dies in hospital after weekend shooting
A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.
JBA employee death has raised concerns with some concert goers
The death of a James Brown Arena employee that cancelled a concert brought ticket holders back to the arena box office seeking refunds and raising concerns about returning to the venue
WRDW-TV
Water main break closes lane on West Martintown Road
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break has caused lane closures on West Martintown Road between Bunting Drive and Hammond Drive Wednesday morning. The eastbound right lane will be closed while utility crews make repairs to the water line. According to the city of North Augusta Public Information’s...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Would you Rather
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Would you Rather is always a good party game. The FOX54 Morning Team played the game this morning. See how they answered the following questions. 1. Get a dream vacation for a week or spend three days with anyone in the world?. 2. Be able to...
athleticbusiness.com
Gas Leak at James Brown Arena Leads to Employee's Death
An employee at James Brown Arena has died after a gas leak was discovered at the Augusta, Ga., venue. According to the local CBS affiliate, the person who died, Rex Broadwater (66), was an employee at the arena, and the evacuation led to the cancellation of a concert that was to be held at the facility Friday night.
wfxg.com
3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
WRDW-TV
Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays in front of Food Lion on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:33 a.m. Dispatch said the fire is out and there were no injuries. As of 12:10 p.m., traffic is clear.
WRDW-TV
Deputies looking for man who fired gun at ATM in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting at an ATM earlier this month. It happened around 3 a.m. Nov. 3 at the SRP Credit Union at 2215 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. Employees told deputies a man was seen lingering around the...
Thomson city supervisor arrested for DUI, has past with drinking on the job
A supervisor for the City of Thomson’s Public Works department has been arrested and charged with drinking and driving.
