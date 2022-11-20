ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Dumpster fire at Food Lion in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A fire was reported at The Food Lion grocery store on Windsor Spring Rd. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday morning and police and fire were called to 2115 Windsor Springs Rd. Once officals got on scene, they say a dumpster behind the grocery store was on fire. No injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the fire.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Turning on lights and creating miracles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Hale Foundation help people recover from alcohol and drug abuse, and also get their lives back on the right track. They provide structure to their residents and offer a safe recovery residence setting until they are ready to assume responsibility by readjusting to society and resume independent living. Brad Means: […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Proposed Columbia County development gets mixed reception

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses. With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city. We went out to where the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Water main break closes lane on West Martintown Road

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break has caused lane closures on West Martintown Road between Bunting Drive and Hammond Drive Wednesday morning. The eastbound right lane will be closed while utility crews make repairs to the water line. According to the city of North Augusta Public Information’s...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Would you Rather

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Would you Rather is always a good party game. The FOX54 Morning Team played the game this morning. See how they answered the following questions. 1. Get a dream vacation for a week or spend three days with anyone in the world?. 2. Be able to...
AUGUSTA, GA
athleticbusiness.com

Gas Leak at James Brown Arena Leads to Employee's Death

An employee at James Brown Arena has died after a gas leak was discovered at the Augusta, Ga., venue. According to the local CBS affiliate, the person who died, Rex Broadwater (66), was an employee at the arena, and the evacuation led to the cancellation of a concert that was to be held at the facility Friday night.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays in front of Food Lion on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:33 a.m. Dispatch said the fire is out and there were no injuries. As of 12:10 p.m., traffic is clear.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies looking for man who fired gun at ATM in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected of shooting at an ATM earlier this month. It happened around 3 a.m. Nov. 3 at the SRP Credit Union at 2215 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. Employees told deputies a man was seen lingering around the...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy