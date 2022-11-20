ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now

Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
BGR.com

How to see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, and how to kick them off

If your Wi-Fi internet speed drops unexpectedly and you’ve ruled out equipment and provider issues, then there might be another explanation. Someone might be stealing your Wi-Fi and hoarding some of your bandwidth. It might be someone in your vicinity, like a neighbor, who borrowed your password and then kept using the connection. The good news is that there’s a way to see if someone is using your Wi-Fi. Also, you can kick them off your Wi-Fi easily and restore some of that speed.
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
notebookcheck.net

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s latest TWS earbuds offer significantly lower Bluetooth latency than their predecessors

The original AirPods Pro offered significantly shorter Bluetooth latency than its competitors when they arrived a few years ago. However, the TWS market has moved on in the last three years, but it turns out that the AirPods Pro 2 continue where its predecessors left off. According to Stephen Coyle, the new Apple H2 chipset provides approximately a 17.6% latency reduction from the Apple H1 in the original AirPods Pro.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday security camera deals: Save 50% on Blink and Arlo bundles

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Digital Trends

HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2

HP’s Envy x360 13 is an excellent convertible 2-in-1 for not a lot of money. It’s extremely flexible, well-built, and it provides solid productivity performance while being priced to undercut much of the competition. That includes the Apple MacBook Air M2, an excellent laptop that’s among the least expensive MacBooks.
ZDNet

Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro X tablet is $300 off before Black Friday

Black Friday sales are in full swing on necessities like laptops and tablets. If you decide that a tablet is the best option for your needs and you want one of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet currently has been reduced by $300, so it's only $599.
HollywoodLife

Black Friday Sale: Give Any Room A Mini Makeover For Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are a wonderful time to refresh your wall space. After all, the walls dictate how a room feels and lead the way for other décor decisions. However, painting is not always an option. It can be messy, pricey, time-consuming and if you’re renting, not even allowed. Instead of permanent changes, consider adding some wall art that can pull your room together.
The Verge

Hands on with Honor’s new Magic VS foldable, its first releasing outside China

The Honor Magic VS is a new foldable smartphone from the former Huawei subbrand that’s actually planned for release outside China. It uses a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices, pairing a large 7.9-inch internal folding display with a smaller 6.45-inch cover display for use while the device is folded shut.

