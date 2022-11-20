Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 specifications leak online with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 100 W fast charging
The OnePlus Ace is less than a year old, but Yogesh Brar has already obtained several specifications for its successor. Thought to be arriving in other markets as the Realme GT Neo 4, the OnePlus Ace 2 may well be a Chinese exclusive. Still, its specifications should apply to other markets.
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which Apple smartphone should you buy?
Our Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro guide explains the main differences between the phones, to help you make the best choice
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
How to see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, and how to kick them off
If your Wi-Fi internet speed drops unexpectedly and you’ve ruled out equipment and provider issues, then there might be another explanation. Someone might be stealing your Wi-Fi and hoarding some of your bandwidth. It might be someone in your vicinity, like a neighbor, who borrowed your password and then kept using the connection. The good news is that there’s a way to see if someone is using your Wi-Fi. Also, you can kick them off your Wi-Fi easily and restore some of that speed.
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
laptopmag.com
iPhone SE drops to $99 — don't miss this special Walmart Black Friday pre-paid deal
Looking to grab one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals of 2022, but don't want to make a dent in your wallet? This iPhone SE (2020) is down to ONLY $99 thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal!. I've talked about how the iPhone SE (2020) is still one...
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
ZDNet
What is the best iPad stylus, and are there alternatives to the Apple Pencil?
There's no denying we live in a touchscreen device world, but let's face it, it can be tricky to use our hands for every device need. When you need to take clear notes, draw or sketch a precise line, or just don't want finger smudges on your device, a stylus comes in handy.
notebookcheck.net
AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s latest TWS earbuds offer significantly lower Bluetooth latency than their predecessors
The original AirPods Pro offered significantly shorter Bluetooth latency than its competitors when they arrived a few years ago. However, the TWS market has moved on in the last three years, but it turns out that the AirPods Pro 2 continue where its predecessors left off. According to Stephen Coyle, the new Apple H2 chipset provides approximately a 17.6% latency reduction from the Apple H1 in the original AirPods Pro.
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday security camera deals: Save 50% on Blink and Arlo bundles
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Apple's MagSafe wireless charger is $10 off on Amazon today
Save 23% on this quick and efficient magnetic charger during the sale.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Envy x360 13 is an excellent convertible 2-in-1 for not a lot of money. It’s extremely flexible, well-built, and it provides solid productivity performance while being priced to undercut much of the competition. That includes the Apple MacBook Air M2, an excellent laptop that’s among the least expensive MacBooks.
ZDNet
Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro X tablet is $300 off before Black Friday
Black Friday sales are in full swing on necessities like laptops and tablets. If you decide that a tablet is the best option for your needs and you want one of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet currently has been reduced by $300, so it's only $599.
Black Friday Sale: Give Any Room A Mini Makeover For Under $20
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are a wonderful time to refresh your wall space. After all, the walls dictate how a room feels and lead the way for other décor decisions. However, painting is not always an option. It can be messy, pricey, time-consuming and if you’re renting, not even allowed. Instead of permanent changes, consider adding some wall art that can pull your room together.
How to Remove a Nail Without a Head With an Easy Internet Hack
If you’ve spent much time using a hammer and nails, you’ll know that most times, modern nails are pretty reliable. Large framing nails in particular tend to be “tough as nails.” That said, they do fail occasionally in a couple of different ways. One of the...
The Verge
Hands on with Honor’s new Magic VS foldable, its first releasing outside China
The Honor Magic VS is a new foldable smartphone from the former Huawei subbrand that’s actually planned for release outside China. It uses a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices, pairing a large 7.9-inch internal folding display with a smaller 6.45-inch cover display for use while the device is folded shut.
Comments / 0