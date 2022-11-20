Burglars make off with bags, shoes after hitting store in Westfield UTC

Three burglars broke into a store in the Westfield UTC shopping center early Sunday, gaining entry through the back of the business and making off with bags filled with shoes and other items, police said.

Police found several pairs of shoes and other items that apparently had been taken from the store on the ground near a nearby apartment complex, but no suspects were in custody, police Officer Sarah Foster said.

Someone affiliated with the business watched on surveillance cameras as the three gained entry into the store and notified police around 4:40 a.m., Foster said. The caller told police he or she saw three men using hammers to smash displays before taking merchandise and running out the back of the store, she said.

Foster didn't identify the store.

"They took a bunch of stuff and put it in bags and it sounded like it was shoes and purses," Foster said.

Officers found stolen items as they tried to track down the suspects, who were seen running to a back gate of an adjacent apartment complex. OnScene also reported that a cellphone was found.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .