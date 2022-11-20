Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-18 victory over the New York Giants:. Because of NFL season is so short on opportunities, we're collectively prone to overreactions after each Sunday. And when the Lions' woeful start extended two months into the 2022 campaign, it was easy to understand why so many were ready to abandon ship on the team's latest incarnation of leadership. It's the nature of our species (as sports fans), to expect instant gratification. And when it comes to the Lions, there's the added belief the universe owes you something because things have been so bad for so long.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO