Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

--Field Level Media

