Ohio State commit Diana Collins leads Brookwood girls basketball again

Brookwood girls basketball

Head coach: Courtney Mincy

2021-22 record: 23-5 (Region 4-AAAAAAA champs)

Standout Players: Diana Collins (Sr.), Ciera Hall (Sr.), Jade Weathersby (Sr.), Payton O’Bryant (Sr.), Kate Phelan (Jr.), Danielle Osho (Soph.)

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Brookwood Broncos girls basketball team is ranked so highly to start the season.

With one of the best guards in the country in Diana Collins returning for her senior season, mixed with great complimentary pieces and great team size, the Broncos are going to be a tough team to beat this season.

The Broncos are already off to a 4-0 start with a win over Lovejoy, who is currently ranked as the No. 2 team in Class AAAAAAA. The Broncos opened the season as the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA.

Brookwood star and Ohio State commit Diana Collins and strong supporting cast are back for the Broncos who won 23 games and a region championship last year. Photo by Collin Hubbard

Collins, an Ohio State commit, averaged 21.5 points per game last season and going to lead the show once again for the Broncos.

“I’m excited to get Diana back for her senior season,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “I’m excited to watch her play and just develop with the rest of the team.”

Also returning for the Broncos this season includes senior Cierra Hall, junior Kate Phelan and sophomore Danielle Osho. Phelan is a 6-foot-1 forward and will provide a lot of size for the Broncos in the paint. Hall is one of the Broncos best shooters and Osho is someone Mincy thinks can have a breakout season.

“I’m expecting her to step up big time this year,” Mincy said of Osho. “She’s already improved so much from her freshman year as far as maturity-wise and physicality-wise. Just overall she’s improved so much and I feel like she’s going to make a name for herself this year.”

The Broncos also picked up three transfers during the offseason, all of whom will play key roles. Jade Weathersby, a 6-foot-2 forward, comes over from rival Parkview for her senior season and recently committed to UAB.

Payton O’Bryant, another forward with length, comes over from St. Pius for her senior season and Kennedy Daniels, a senior guard comes over from Redan.

With size being an issue for the Broncos over the past few seasons, Mincy said that won’t be an issue this year.

“We have a lot more size this year,” Mincy said. “In previous years, we haven’t had any height. This year, we have a lot of height with Jade, Danielle and Kate. We also added a new girl, Payton O’Bryant from St. Pius. So we’re going to look a little different than we have in the past which I think is a good change in what we need.”

The Broncos had their season end in the Elite 8 last season with a loss to the eventual state champions, Norcross. Things won’t get any easier this season, however with the current No. 2 ranked Archer Tigers now a member of their region, Region 4-AAAAAAA.

“I’ve just been telling my girls to stay humble and make sure that we take it one game at a time,” Mincy said. “We want to keep getting better, keep growing and keep fighting together. I’m looking forward to the season. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I think there is going to be a lot of fun girls basketball to watch.”