ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State commit Diana Collins leads Brookwood girls basketball again

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WM7RM_0jHv3yce00

Brookwood girls basketball

Head coach: Courtney Mincy

2021-22 record: 23-5 (Region 4-AAAAAAA champs)

Standout Players: Diana Collins (Sr.), Ciera Hall (Sr.), Jade Weathersby (Sr.), Payton O’Bryant (Sr.), Kate Phelan (Jr.), Danielle Osho (Soph.)

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Brookwood Broncos girls basketball team is ranked so highly to start the season.

With one of the best guards in the country in Diana Collins returning for her senior season, mixed with great complimentary pieces and great team size, the Broncos are going to be a tough team to beat this season.

The Broncos are already off to a 4-0 start with a win over Lovejoy, who is currently ranked as the No. 2 team in Class AAAAAAA. The Broncos opened the season as the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA.

Brookwood star and Ohio State commit Diana Collins and strong supporting cast are back for the Broncos who won 23 games and a region championship last year.

Photo by Collin Hubbard

Collins, an Ohio State commit, averaged 21.5 points per game last season and going to lead the show once again for the Broncos.

“I’m excited to get Diana back for her senior season,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said. “I’m excited to watch her play and just develop with the rest of the team.”

Also returning for the Broncos this season includes senior Cierra Hall, junior Kate Phelan and sophomore Danielle Osho. Phelan is a 6-foot-1 forward and will provide a lot of size for the Broncos in the paint. Hall is one of the Broncos best shooters and Osho is someone Mincy thinks can have a breakout season.

“I’m expecting her to step up big time this year,” Mincy said of Osho. “She’s already improved so much from her freshman year as far as maturity-wise and physicality-wise. Just overall she’s improved so much and I feel like she’s going to make a name for herself this year.”

The Broncos also picked up three transfers during the offseason, all of whom will play key roles. Jade Weathersby, a 6-foot-2 forward, comes over from rival Parkview for her senior season and recently committed to UAB.

Payton O’Bryant, another forward with length, comes over from St. Pius for her senior season and Kennedy Daniels, a senior guard comes over from Redan.

With size being an issue for the Broncos over the past few seasons, Mincy said that won’t be an issue this year.

“We have a lot more size this year,” Mincy said. “In previous years, we haven’t had any height. This year, we have a lot of height with Jade, Danielle and Kate. We also added a new girl, Payton O’Bryant from St. Pius. So we’re going to look a little different than we have in the past which I think is a good change in what we need.”

The Broncos had their season end in the Elite 8 last season with a loss to the eventual state champions, Norcross. Things won’t get any easier this season, however with the current No. 2 ranked Archer Tigers now a member of their region, Region 4-AAAAAAA.

“I’ve just been telling my girls to stay humble and make sure that we take it one game at a time,” Mincy said. “We want to keep getting better, keep growing and keep fighting together. I’m looking forward to the season. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I think there is going to be a lot of fun girls basketball to watch.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game

Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Hosting Major Quarterback Recruit On Saturday

This weekend's game against Michigan will be a major recruiting opportunity for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will host a number of major prospects, including, according to reports, a four-star quarterback committed elsewhere. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will reportedly be in Columbus this weekend. Kienholz has been committed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes. Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan’s preparation for Ohio State

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes survived scares on Saturday, and now the 11-0 Wolverines will travel to Columbus to take on the 11-0 Buckeyes with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. One thing is for sure, both Michigan and Ohio State have been on each other’s minds for a very long time now, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his team prepping for the Buckeyes all year long.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy