Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA
USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
Kenny Minchey receives comparison to USC QB Caleb Williams
247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins compares 4-star QB Kenny Minchey to USC QB and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 13
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: Trojans clinch Pac-12 Championship berth with an epic 48-45 win over rival UCLA (replay)
Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about one of the most memorable and exciting football games in USC history, a 48-45 Trojan victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl that secured a trip to Las Vegas to play for the Pac-12 Championship in Lincoln Riley's first season.
247Sports
College football rankings: USC surges in CBS Sports 131 entering rivalry week
USC jumped in the CBS 131 college football rankings after a 48-45 comeback win over rival UCLA. Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to a 10-1 record in his first season. Riley hit big on his transfers, and the Trojans are on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth if they can get the right breaks.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC Film, Fixes, Bouncing Back and Cal
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday after practice about what he saw on the USC film, the corrections from that game, coming back from a loss like that while having one less day of preparation and Cal's defense.
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4
With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
247Sports
Pac-12 power rankings: USC strengthens hold on No. 1 after triumph over UCLA
Once again, the Pac-12 Conference showed its worth over the weekend, delivering Week 12's best game when USC outlasted UCLA. After the prior weekend's clash between Washington and Oregon, the conference has delivered consecutive weeks of high-level football. As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here's how we slot each team in our weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
JeyQuan Smith announces final three, decision looming
San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith put out a final three last week and it sounds like a commitment could come any day now. Smith narrowed his choices to Oregon, Utah and Washington. He took official visits to Utah and Washington and those two programs are the schools pushing hardest right now.
spectrumnews1.com
Son seeks order directing UCLA doctors to continue mother's medical care
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that "comfort" steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia files restraining order against alleged stalker
LOS ANGELES - Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has filed a restraining order in Los Angeles against an alleged stalker, according to court records. The University of Southern California student filed for a civil harassment restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday...
nomadlawyer.org
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
theregistrysocal.com
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
Sfvbj.com
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Comments / 0