Los Angeles, CA

Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA

USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
Tunnel Vision: Trojans clinch Pac-12 Championship berth with an epic 48-45 win over rival UCLA (replay)

Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about one of the most memorable and exciting football games in USC history, a 48-45 Trojan victory over UCLA in the Rose Bowl that secured a trip to Las Vegas to play for the Pac-12 Championship in Lincoln Riley's first season.
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
Pac-12 power rankings: USC strengthens hold on No. 1 after triumph over UCLA

Once again, the Pac-12 Conference showed its worth over the weekend, delivering Week 12's best game when USC outlasted UCLA. After the prior weekend's clash between Washington and Oregon, the conference has delivered consecutive weeks of high-level football. As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here's how we slot each team in our weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
JeyQuan Smith announces final three, decision looming

San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith put out a final three last week and it sounds like a commitment could come any day now. Smith narrowed his choices to Oregon, Utah and Washington. He took official visits to Utah and Washington and those two programs are the schools pushing hardest right now.
Son seeks order directing UCLA doctors to continue mother's medical care

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that "comfort" steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
