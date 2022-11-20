ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
Yardbarker

Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Yardbarker

Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 11 2022

Is the AFC West locked up? It certainly feels that way after the Kansas City Chiefs completed the sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs saw their usual top offensive stars dominate in crucial spots. Elsewhere, other offensive pieces took advantage of new opportunities. We also saw the Kansas City defense make some vital stops with their backs against the wall, to boot.
Yardbarker

Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know from Chargers' loss to Chiefs

In a game with seven lead changes, the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, 30-27. To recap the thrilling primetime divisional showdown, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert is back to form, making his weekly eye-popping throws. He benefited from having his safety blanket, Keenan Allen, back on the field. Allen finished with five receptions for 94 yards, including a clutch reception on 3rd-and-18 that went for 46 yards.
Yardbarker

Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton eyeing two potential NFL head coach jobs

Sean Payton has said that he would be open to an NFL return if the right opportunity presented itself, and the former New Orleans Saints may be monitoring the situations with at least two teams. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported in their latest insider column that Payton would...
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman blasts Cardinals over ’embarrassing’ effort

Troy Aikman did not hold back when watching a pathetic display from the Arizona Cardinals late in their 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals were down 31-10 against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. San Francisco had the ball at the Arizona 32 and ran a bootleg left. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to George Kittle, who was wide open. Kittle took the pass and raced down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the 13.
Yardbarker

Cardinals reportedly fired assistant coach for groping woman

There's more information on the Arizona Cardinals firing offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Wednesday morning that sources said Kugler was relieved of his duties after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday night. The Cardinals arrived in Mexico City on Saturday ahead of Monday's primetime game versus the 49ers held at Estadio Azteca that Arizona lost 38-10 to fall to 4-7 in what's become a disappointing season.
