Patrick Mahomes meets #1 fan actor Henry Winkler
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to meet one of his biggest fans.
Chiefs Fans Take Over SoFi Stadium Against Chargers
Chiefs fans have packed SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
This was Mitch Holthus’ call of Travis Kelce’s game-winning TD for Chiefs on Sunday
The voice of the Chiefs noted that Travis Kelce had set an NFL record.
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney suffers hamstring injury vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs were already thin at receiver heading into this game and things are now worse. Late in the second quarter, Chiefs trade acquisition Kadarius Toney suffered a hamstring injury. There was no stoppage for the injury, so it’s hard to tell what exactly happened to Toney, but the team has ruled him questionable to return.
Yardbarker
Did Chiefs' Mecole Hardman get busted for pretending to break TV during game?
Injured Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was watching his team's thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night, and he appears to have tried to troll social media by pretending to break his TV. Hardman sent out a series of tweets during the game...
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Yardbarker
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 11 2022
Is the AFC West locked up? It certainly feels that way after the Kansas City Chiefs completed the sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs saw their usual top offensive stars dominate in crucial spots. Elsewhere, other offensive pieces took advantage of new opportunities. We also saw the Kansas City defense make some vital stops with their backs against the wall, to boot.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
Everything to know from Chargers' loss to Chiefs
In a game with seven lead changes, the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, 30-27. To recap the thrilling primetime divisional showdown, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert is back to form, making his weekly eye-popping throws. He benefited from having his safety blanket, Keenan Allen, back on the field. Allen finished with five receptions for 94 yards, including a clutch reception on 3rd-and-18 that went for 46 yards.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton eyeing two potential NFL head coach jobs
Sean Payton has said that he would be open to an NFL return if the right opportunity presented itself, and the former New Orleans Saints may be monitoring the situations with at least two teams. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported in their latest insider column that Payton would...
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman blasts Cardinals over ’embarrassing’ effort
Troy Aikman did not hold back when watching a pathetic display from the Arizona Cardinals late in their 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals were down 31-10 against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. San Francisco had the ball at the Arizona 32 and ran a bootleg left. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to George Kittle, who was wide open. Kittle took the pass and raced down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the 13.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Divulged the 1 Reason Diontae Johnson Is Lacking Targets
This holiday season, Pittsburgh Steelers #1 wide receiver, Diontae Johnson , is hoping that he gets some increased opportunities. He has voiced his frustration more than once this season over his lack of targets, including after the Week 11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Any football player would be frustrated,”...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fired assistant coach for groping woman
There's more information on the Arizona Cardinals firing offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Wednesday morning that sources said Kugler was relieved of his duties after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday night. The Cardinals arrived in Mexico City on Saturday ahead of Monday's primetime game versus the 49ers held at Estadio Azteca that Arizona lost 38-10 to fall to 4-7 in what's become a disappointing season.
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs using the same play to beat the Chargers two years in a row
The Chiefs quarterback initially wasn’t sure they’d be able to use the same play to beat the Chargers again.
