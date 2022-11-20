Read full article on original website
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
markerzone.com
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Watch: Penguins' Evgeni Malkin brought to tears by son before 1,000th game
Evgeni Malkin displayed plenty of emotion before even taking the ice Sunday night for the 1000th game of his career. The longtime Penguins center was brought to tears in the dressing room as his son, Nikita, read the team’s starting lineup. The pair, both in tears, shared a long...
Yardbarker
4 Things Blackhawks Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022
Losers of four straight, it’s easy to dwell on the negatives as the Chicago Blackhawks approach the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. But with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s also a good time to reflect on what Blackhawks fans can be thankful for. Despite a less-than-stellar 6-9-3 record, there...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over Keybank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at Keybank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
NHL
PODCAST: Hossa Reflects on Favorite Moments as a Blackhawk
Returning to Chicago for his jersey retirement, No. 81 tells some stories about his time with the Blackhawks. The only No. 81 Marian Hossa sat down with Caley Chelios, Colby Cohen and Chris Vosters to talk about his time as a Blackhawk and what it means to have his number retired by the team.
Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
NHL
Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Ty Hennes to assistant coach, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Promoting Ty to an assistant coach was one of our top priorities heading into the season, as he is widely regarded as one of the best skills coaches in the NHL," said Hextall. "Ty brings a unique skill set to our coaching staff and has gradually taken on more responsibility over the years as his role has evolved. He has been a big part of our team and will continue to be so moving forward."
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 21
* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
