The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Ty Hennes to assistant coach, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Promoting Ty to an assistant coach was one of our top priorities heading into the season, as he is widely regarded as one of the best skills coaches in the NHL," said Hextall. "Ty brings a unique skill set to our coaching staff and has gradually taken on more responsibility over the years as his role has evolved. He has been a big part of our team and will continue to be so moving forward."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO