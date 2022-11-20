ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE

Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

4 Things Blackhawks Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022

Losers of four straight, it’s easy to dwell on the negatives as the Chicago Blackhawks approach the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. But with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s also a good time to reflect on what Blackhawks fans can be thankful for. Despite a less-than-stellar 6-9-3 record, there...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game

Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over Keybank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at Keybank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PODCAST: Hossa Reflects on Favorite Moments as a Blackhawk

Returning to Chicago for his jersey retirement, No. 81 tells some stories about his time with the Blackhawks. The only No. 81 Marian Hossa sat down with Caley Chelios, Colby Cohen and Chris Vosters to talk about his time as a Blackhawk and what it means to have his number retired by the team.
CHICAGO, IL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Ty Hennes to assistant coach, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Promoting Ty to an assistant coach was one of our top priorities heading into the season, as he is widely regarded as one of the best skills coaches in the NHL," said Hextall. "Ty brings a unique skill set to our coaching staff and has gradually taken on more responsibility over the years as his role has evolved. He has been a big part of our team and will continue to be so moving forward."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks

COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 21

* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
MINNESOTA STATE

