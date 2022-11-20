Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO