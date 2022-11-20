Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
All is sunny in Maui for Arizona, Cats in the title game vs. Creighton
Now on to the championship of the Maui Classic. Arizona has been here before a time or two through the years, but these guys haven’t. It’ll be a big stage for the young-and-stun Wildcats. But they are built for it. Going 33-4 last year helps. Having two quality...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know
The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball to close out season with senior day and rivalry game
Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is not an emotional person by his own account. There will undoubtedly be emotions for his team this week, though, as they prepare to honor three seniors on Wednesday and take on Arizona State in their second rivalry match on Saturday. “It feels like...
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona game, makes a Territorial Cup score prediction
ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) has won the last five meetings with Arizona (4-7, 3-5) but this could be the year the Wildcats end the drought. The Sun Devils are in the middle of a rough season, one in which they fired their coach and are facing NCAA recruiting allegations. To...
247Sports
What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?
Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
GoCreighton.com
#10 Men's Basketball Plays for Maui Title Today vs. #14 Arizona
Game #7: #14 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) vs. #10 Creighton Bluejays (6-0) Wednesday, Nov. 23 • 4:00 p.m. CT • Maui, Hawaii • Lahaina Civic Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. • No. 10 Creighton (6-0) meets No. 14...
allsportstucson.com
Tubelis, Ballo: Arizona’s one-two punch too much for Bearcats, now on to the Aztecs
Arizona’s one-two punch was too much for Cincinnati. The three-four-and-five punches weren’t bad either. And not to bring any boxing analogies into the mix – but Tommy Lloyd did in his opening remarks after Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Classic. It was Arizona’s aggressive play inside with one and two that was the difference. Arizona is now 4-0.
azdesertswarm.com
Beating ASU would make this a successful season, and right now that’s all that matters
Back in 2005, Arizona was nearing the end of its second season under newish head coach Mike Stoops. The coach was tasked with trying to resuscitate a program that had bottomed out, and a season that featured a handful of one-score defeats seemed to have finally turned the corner with an upset win over No. 7 UCLA.
Yardbarker
Unbeatens No. 14 Arizona, No. 10 Creighton to clash in Maui final
No. 10 Creighton will look to win its first Maui Invitational title when it faces No. 14 Arizona in the final on Wednesday evening in Lahaina, Hawaii. The BlueJays (6-0) are coming off a 90-87 win over No. 9 Arkansas in the semifinals on Tuesday after opening the tournament with a 76-65 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Monday.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona must keep emotions in check when ‘spirited’ rivalry with ASU resumes
Emotions can always run high in football, regardless of the situation or opponent. That was broadcast for all to see last week when quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Dorian Singer had a heated exchange on the sideline during the first half of the 31-20 home loss to Washington State.
allsportstucson.com
Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away at the age of 93
Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away Sunday at the age of 93. Hines was a standout swimmer who captured several youth championships, setting a Southern Arizona record in the 100 Freestyle at age 17, beating University of Arizona swimmers along the way. She also helped lead the Rec Center Girls softball team to a City Championship in 1944 over the Convair Queens, hitting five home runs in the series, when she was 16. Oh, and she took second place in a 4th of July bicycle race at the age of 13. Even better, Hines won a Halloween Costume contest at age 12 dressed as a witch in the Tucson Mardi Gras Parade.
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
KGUN 9
98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo. And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar. "The Tucson Rodeo is...
franchising.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson
Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers
After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
Reid Park draft master plan has strong ecological focus
After two rounds of multiple outreach campaigns, the City of Tucson is presenting a draft of its Reid Park Master Plan and a final survey that closes Monday, Dec. 19.
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
