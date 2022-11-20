ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know

The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball to close out season with senior day and rivalry game

Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is not an emotional person by his own account. There will undoubtedly be emotions for his team this week, though, as they prepare to honor three seniors on Wednesday and take on Arizona State in their second rivalry match on Saturday. “It feels like...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
GoCreighton.com

#10 Men's Basketball Plays for Maui Title Today vs. #14 Arizona

Game #7: #14 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) vs. #10 Creighton Bluejays (6-0) Wednesday, Nov. 23 • 4:00 p.m. CT • Maui, Hawaii • Lahaina Civic Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. • No. 10 Creighton (6-0) meets No. 14...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tubelis, Ballo: Arizona’s one-two punch too much for Bearcats, now on to the Aztecs

Arizona’s one-two punch was too much for Cincinnati. The three-four-and-five punches weren’t bad either. And not to bring any boxing analogies into the mix – but Tommy Lloyd did in his opening remarks after Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Classic. It was Arizona’s aggressive play inside with one and two that was the difference. Arizona is now 4-0.
TUCSON, AZ
Yardbarker

Unbeatens No. 14 Arizona, No. 10 Creighton to clash in Maui final

No. 10 Creighton will look to win its first Maui Invitational title when it faces No. 14 Arizona in the final on Wednesday evening in Lahaina, Hawaii. The BlueJays (6-0) are coming off a 90-87 win over No. 9 Arkansas in the semifinals on Tuesday after opening the tournament with a 76-65 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Monday.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away at the age of 93

Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away Sunday at the age of 93. Hines was a standout swimmer who captured several youth championships, setting a Southern Arizona record in the 100 Freestyle at age 17, beating University of Arizona swimmers along the way. She also helped lead the Rec Center Girls softball team to a City Championship in 1944 over the Convair Queens, hitting five home runs in the series, when she was 16. Oh, and she took second place in a 4th of July bicycle race at the age of 13. Even better, Hines won a Halloween Costume contest at age 12 dressed as a witch in the Tucson Mardi Gras Parade.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

98th Annual Tucson Rodeo to feature country music group Lonestar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Committee has chosen Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as its opening day for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros 98th Annual Tucson Rodeo. And not only that, this upcoming celebration of the cowboy will also feature country music group Lonestar. "The Tucson Rodeo is...
TUCSON, AZ
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson

Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers

After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ

