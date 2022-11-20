ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. FRANCE 24's Selina Sykes reports from Doha, Qatar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy