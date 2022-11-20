Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. FRANCE 24's Selina Sykes reports from Doha, Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo suspended 2 games for 'improper' conduct in April match
The English Football Association announced Wednesday that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended two games after slapping a fan's phone out of his hand after an April match.
Soccer-Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan for their World Cup Group E on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued.
