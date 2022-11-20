ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Evgeni Malkin Lucky to Play 1,000 Games with Penguins

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyM5v_0jHv27KX00

It was never certain that Evgeni Malkin would play 1,000 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ever since the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Evgeni Malkin in 2004, he has been a leader and one of the best offensive forces in franchise history.

As Malkin prepares for his 1,000 th career game, let’s take a look back in time at how on multiple occasions this milestone almost didn’t happen with the Penguins.

Teammate Sidney Crosby talked about what Malkin has had to ‘go through’ to get to this point, and he’s right.

Over the years, Malkin has seen more turmoil and adversity than people remember.

The first instance of Malkin possibly not playing for the Penguins happened before he even left his home country of Russia.

Malkin was drafted by the Penguins, but had a contract situation that kept him in Russia until he had to basically sneak out prior to the 2006-07 season.

After an entire season missed, Malkin was finally in Pittsburgh and ready to make his NHL debut; that was until he separated his shoulder in his first preseason game.

His debut was delayed but he eventually began his career and made noise immediately with the Penguins.

Injuries have followed Malkin ever since; the last time he played a full 82-game season was 2008-09 when he was 22-years-old.

From knee surgeries, to wrist problems, Malkin has seen his fair share of health problems.

An injury prone player isn’t ideal to keep around, and the fans have been vocal about that.

It seems every year the Penguins have a down year, people use Malkin as the whipping boy and hoot and holler for a trade.

Year after year, Malkin comes back in a Penguins uniform and is one of the hardest working players on the team.

This past summer, it seemed closer than ever that Malkin would depart the Penguins.

As the opening of free agency crept up, Malkin and the Penguins had still not reached an agreement for a new contract.

Many rumors flew that Malkin was possibly unhappy with the situation, or that Crosby had to get involved to sway Malkin to stay.

Regardless of rumors, pen was put to paper and Malkin signed a new deal that not only kept him around for his 1,000 th game, but likely his whole career.

It hasn’t been an easy road, but Malkin is one of the greatest Penguins of all time and deserves many praises for his achievements.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Look to Kick Lengthy Chicago Losing Streak

Top 5 Goals of Evgeni Malkin's Career

Penguins React to Evgeni Malkin Reaching 1,000 Games

Evgeni Malkin Set to Play in 1,000th Career Game

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Blackhawks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE

Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: No. 1 Power Play Gets New Look

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play got a bit of an overhaul during practice Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Mike Sullivan tweaked the makeup of both units, notably going with two defensemen on the points of the No. 1 group. He moved Jeff Petry to the No. 1 power play,...
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Promote Hennes to Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Ty Hennes an assistant coach to Mike Sullivan. He had been their skating and skills development coach for the past four years. Hennes, 43, has worked on the bench since the 2019-20 season after spending the previous two seasons helping the coaching staff from the press box at home games.
FOX Sports

Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Hurricanes after Bjugstad's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nick Bjugstad scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. Carolina is 10-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in home...
RALEIGH, NC
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
680
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy