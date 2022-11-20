USC lands in Top 5 of AP poll; Georgia, Ohio State still 1-2

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Michigan, Ohio State, and the Fitting Rematch One Year in the Making
The countdown to this Saturday’s clash began as soon as Michigan broke its drought against Ohio State last season—and reached the Playoff because of it.
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
Ohio State beating Miami ranks among college football's greatest games
We’ve seen some fantastic games with the college football season winding down. And as remarkable as they have been, they don’t hold a candle to the greatest college football games ever played.
OHIO STATE SUSPENDS KAMIL SADLOCHA AFTER RACIAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE PLAYER
Earlier this week, Jagger Joshua, a player on Michigan State, released a statement on his Twitter account calling out Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference for their lack of action after a Buckeyes player was given a game misconduct during a November 11th game for racially abusing Joshua. Flash...
Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment
Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover
Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
Ohio State Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment To ACC School
The Ohio State football team hasn't experienced defeat on the field this season, but the Buckeyes just lost a noteworthy recruiting battle. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, who had been committed to Ohio State since July, flipped his pledge to Florida State on Monday, according to Hayes Fawcett ...
Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
Jim Harbaugh Finally Explains 'Third Base' Comment He Made About Ryan Day
A year ago, following Michigan's historic victory over rival Ohio State, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh made a comment that got at least as much attention as the game on the field when he took a shot at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. "Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think ...
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game
Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan’s preparation for Ohio State
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes survived scares on Saturday, and now the 11-0 Wolverines will travel to Columbus to take on the 11-0 Buckeyes with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. One thing is for sure, both Michigan and Ohio State have been on each other’s minds for a very long time now, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his team prepping for the Buckeyes all year long.
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
